Pasquotank Sheriff
Demetric Nelson Ralph, 20, of the 400 block of Banks St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 29 and served with a grand jury indictment for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Jason Allen Armstrong, 43, of the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged on Chesapeake, Virginia warrants for being a fugitive. He was released after posting a $50,000 secured bond.
Diana Venessa Briceno, 22, of the 2000 block of 4th St. NE Washington, DC, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 27 for second-degree trespassing.
Teresa Lassiter Bryant, 44, of the 100 block of South Road St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 27 for passing a worthless check.
Antonio Raymond Sison, 26, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of failing to wear a seat belt and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Thomas Randolph Spellman, 34, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court as required and failure to appear in court as required for resisting a public officer. He was released after posting a $11,000 secured bond.
Ernest Edward Askew Jr., 67, of the 1400 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving left of center and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael Lee Volberding, 30, of the 200 block of Whistling Pines, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding, reckless driving to endanger and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting an $800 secured bond.