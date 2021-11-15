Pasquotank Sheriff
Jonathan Paul Blair, 22, of the 100 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 27 and served grand jury indictments for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Khalil Alester Claxton, 18, of the 300 block of Harbor Bay Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 27 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Corey Antoine Owens, 46, of the 400 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, operating a vehicle without a license, speeding, speeding to elude arrest and careless and reckless driving. He was released after posting an $8,000 secured bond.
Curvin Augustus McPherson, 61, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 29 for a charge of communicating threats.
Keith Zareh Yezdanian, 46, of the 500 block of Old U.S. Highway South, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 2 for a charge of violating the school attendance law.
Currituck Sheriff
John Carroll Henrich, 47, of the 3600 block of Van Buren Drive, Virginia Beach, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with resisting a public officer and driving without an operator's license. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Allen Ray Shiflett Jr., 27, of the 1100 block of Ocean Trail, Corolla, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Adalene Renee Banks, 51, of the 100 block of New Beach Road, Point Harbor, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, driving while license revoked, driving a vehicle with a canceled registration tag and providing fictitious information to an officer. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Adrian Daniel Elsasser, 21, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with possession of heroin, maintaining a dwelling for the possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanors. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Joshua Albert Vosburgh, 32, of the 500 block of Pine St., Meadville, Pa., was arrested Oct. 8 and served with two warrants for arrest from Gaston County for hit and run, failing to stop following property damage and driving without liability insurance. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Justin Robert Snyder, 36, of the 200 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with violating a valid domestic protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Brian Thomas Johnson, 37, of the 200 block of Waterleigh Way, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Zechariah W. Worley, 29, of the 100 block of Wade Ave., Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with driving while impaired, failure to wear a seatbelt and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Ronald Eugene Friend II, 41, of the 100 block of Ranchland Drive, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Matthew Eric Jones, 45, of the 100 block of Quarter Landing Court, Harbinger, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 10 for leash law and public nuisance violations.
John Patrick Walker, 55, of the 200 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was issued a criminal summons from Dare County Oct. 10 for communicating threats.
Lakesha Monique Dance, 36, of the 100 block of Beech Circle, Moyock, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with driving while impaired. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.