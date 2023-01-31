...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pasquotank Sheriff arrests man for discharging firearm into dwelling
Marshall Gene Trueblood, 57, of the 100 block of Parkers Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $600 cash bond.
Winfred Lee Moore, 36, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 51, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, injury to personal property and discharging a firearm in the city. He was released after posting a $30,000 secured bond.
Joshua Allen Munden, 44, of the 1300 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, failure to appear for a charge of failing to stop for a red light and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $966 secured bond.
Dominic Elsuan Townes, 37, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of speeding and failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Walter Joseph Bolser Jr., 20, of the 500 block of Catina Arch, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 14 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Thomas Wilson Williams, 49, of the 200 block of S. Ashe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Christopher Mark Atkins, 52, of the 500 block of W. Norfolk Road, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 18 and charged with possession of schedule II of controlled substances. He was confined in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Willis Ray Cowell, 34, of the 100 block of Mercer Drive, Camden, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 cash bond was set.
Lawanda Riddick-Bogues, 55, of the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $250 cash bond was set.
Nicholas Wayne Traynham, 29, of the 600 block of Main St., 5, South Mills, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with simple assault/affray. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Sharell Antonio Godbold, 18, of the 100 block of Damyien Arch, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.