Pasquotank Sheriff
Julie Ann Bryce Dowdy, 23, of the 500 block of Esclip Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Justin Matthew Dail, 34, of the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and injury to real property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,000 secured bond.
Eugene Christopher Lee Banks, 39, of the 1000 block of Head River Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Demetre Lasonie Gibbs, 61, of the 1000 block of Goodwin Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Nov. 22 for stalking.
Raymond Lee Belton, 60, of the 700 block of Caravelle Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 26 and served a fugitive warrant from state of Virginia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond.
Steven Bryan Jones, 60, of the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Nikkia Renaldo Lister, 38, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with being a fugitive from the state of Virginia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Antonio Raymond Sison, 27, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Michael Lee McGarrigle, 52, of the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 1 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $300 cash bond was set.
Courtney Renee Smith, 32, of the 200 block of Rachel Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Dec. 1 for failure to return rental property.
Adam Loss, 23, of the 200 block of S. Ashe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 3 and served grand jury indictments for two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
Lucas Caine Lensen, 29, of the 1400 block of River Road, 109, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 4 and charged with interfering with electronic monitoring devices and a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Daryel Dyshan Moore, 40, of the 100 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with two counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 cash bond.
Sarah Beth Shelton, 40, of the 600 block of Smith St., Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Dec. 8 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Shane Allen Murphy Sr., 49, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of speeding, driving with an expired registration and driving while license revoked, and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Waynemon Demont Bullock, 35, of the 100 block of Holley Road, Middleburg, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Brandon Scott Sawyer, 42, of the 300 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.