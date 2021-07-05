Pasquotank Sheriff
Odie Lee Rolling, 31, of the 1000 block of Lynn Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 24 and charged with possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of a weapon by a felon. He was released after posting a $50,000 secured bond.
Jahri Dakel Leigh, 20, of the 200 block of Crosswinds Drive, Chesapeake, Va., arrested June 26 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of use of a blue or red light. He was released on a $2,000 secured bond.
Tasha Lynette Jackson, 38, of the 1600 block of Midgett Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 28 for failing to notify an officer she had a concealed weapon.
Sarah Elizabeth Craig, 31, of the 400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 28 for injury to personal property.
Laroy Daishaun Elliott, 29, of the 1000 block of Caspan St., Raleigh, was arrested June 28 and charged with felony possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance while in prison or jail. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
John Samuel Aldridge III, 44, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 28 and charged with possession of tobacco or electronic phone while an inmate, providing tobacco to an inmate and knowingly giving or selling a phone or wireless device to inmate. He also was served a true bill of indictment for possession of a mobile phone while an inmate. He remained jailed at Pasquotank Correctional Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Brian Christian Younger, 44, of the 100 block of Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 29 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Edward Griffin, 65, of the 300 block of Shadneck Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 29 and charged with impeding traffic by sitting/standing/lying in roadway. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Patrick Bruce Roesen, 44, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested June 19 and served a warrant for arrest for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,250 secured bond.
Michael Stanley Mroz, 39, of the 100 block of Ferebee Lane, Powells Point, was arrested June 19 and charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. An $800 secured bond was set.
Robert Anthony Kelley, 31, of the 2000 block of Indian Creek Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 19 and charged with domestic criminal trespass. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tina Joy Carlisle, 45, of the 100 block of Simpson Lane, Barco, was issued three criminal summons June 20 for dog restraint ordinance, public nuisance ordinance and vaccination tag violations.
Robert Kilpatrick Beasley III, 42, of the 100 block of Holly Cres, B, Grandy, was arrested June 20 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Hayley Michelle Eppley, 21, of the 500 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested June 21 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $55,000 secured bond.
Regina Marie Kidwell, 55, of the 5900 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was issued a criminal summons June 28 for assault and battery.
Rodney Hart Merida, 19, of the 200 block of Gregory Road, Shawboro, was arrested June 28 and charged with being fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Alan Bernard Layton, 19, of the 40 block of Duck Woods Drive, Kitty Hawk, was arrested June 28 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and driving after consuming alcohol while under 21. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Kenneth Ray Ange, 29, of the 100 block of Maple Circle, Moyock, was arrested June 29 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Dallas Loran Crum, 27, of the 100 block of Allen Court, Moyock, was arrested June 29 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $30,000 secured bond.
Robert Wade Fallon, 22, of the 100 block of Andrew Road, Grandy, was arrested June 29 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 unsecured bond.
Zak Allen Vanvoorhis, 18, of the 1600 block of Sher De Lin Road, Dubois, Pennsylvania, was arrested June 29 and charged with driving after consuming alcohol while younger than 21. He was confined at the Currituck Satellite Office in lieu of a $700 secured bond.
Victoria Lynne Jones, 27, of the 300 block of Selden St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 29 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, child abuse and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Hermanz Lerye Williams, 27, of the 600 block of Ray St. Elizabeth City, was arrested June 30 and charged with violating probation and a warrant for arrest for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Paul Harvey Hoover, 56, of the 100 block of Hampton Road, Coinjock, was arrested June 23 and charged with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.