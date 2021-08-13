Pasquotank Sheriff
Robert Harrison Flint, 40, of the 40000 block of Younce Road, Avon, was arrested July 28 and charged on an extradition warrant from another state. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Kasey Elaine Edwards, 35, of the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills, was arrested July 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Jermell Donte Grubbs, 31, of the 900 block of Willow St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 30 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Stephen Michael Ward Jr., 25, of the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 31 and charged with vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Georgia Claire Shank, 24, of the 600 block of South Westgrove Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested July 29 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Richard Leonard Day Jr., 50, of the 1200 block of Bart James Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on three counts of driving while license revoked and single counts of driving with an expired registration card/tag, speeding, giving fictitious information to an officer. He was released after posting a $3,500 secured bond.
Linda Spence Moore, 59, of the 20 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was cited Aug. 3 for passing a worthless check.
Zachary McNeal Hunt, 21, of the 100 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 4 and served a grand jury indictment for larceny by removing an anti-shoplifting device. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
William Christian Sherwood, 44, of the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 4 for communicating threats.
Wonderful Shamori Banks III, 18, of the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of possession of up to ½ ounce of marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Desarae Marie Perry, 26, of the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City, was cited Aug. 5 for second-degree trespassing.
Briana Lynn Hummel, 31, of the 100 block of W. Heron Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 5 and charged with simple assault/engaging an affray and vandalism of personal property. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
William Henry Anderson, 26, of the 100 block of Fountain of Life Lane, Roper, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged on a Washington County warrant for assault on a female. He was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Vanessa Uniqua Spence, 29, of the 1700 block of Wesley Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in jail/prison and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Hunter Sean Kleintank, 21, of the 1100 block of Eagle Point Way, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 10 on a fugitive warrant from. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Brantavis Laquan Murphy, 26, of the 800 block of E. Virginia Blvd., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jeffrey Allen Webb Jr., 35, of the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 7 and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Tavien Marquise Miles, 19, of the 300 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $17,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Jose Joaquin Rodriquez, 33, of the 100 block of Poyners Road, Moyock was arrested July 30 and charged with assault on a female. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Severn William Whitehead, 24, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested July 30 and charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Dyson Cole Briggs, 18, of the 3200 block of Valley Road, Saltville, Virginia, was arrested July 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Kiana Nicole Satterwhite, 26, of the 7900 block of Selkirk Lane, Henrico, Virginia, was arrested July 6 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, speeding and eluding/fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jacob Lee Hazelwood, 32, of the 7300 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 6 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Precious Ella McDowell, 23, of the 40000 block of End Road, Avon, was arrested July 6 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Javier Hernandez, 44, of the 100 block of Faris Drive, Grandy, was arrested July 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Nicholas Hugh Crawley, 19, of the 200 block of Fisher Landing Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $350 secured bond.