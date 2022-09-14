Adrian Andre Humphrey, 38, of the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear-probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Daniel Martinez Guerrero, 43, of the 590 block of Old Hertford Highway, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear for driving while impaired and failure to appear for driving without an operator’s license. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
James Derek Liles, 27, of the 160 block of Light Streak Road, Sunbury, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Zacharias Malcolm Riley, 34, of the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with one felony count each of sexual offender failure to notify sheriff of address and failure to report to sheriff’s office as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Christopher Matthew Brown, 39, of the 1770 block of Nixonton Road, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear-driving while license revoked, FTA-show cause and FTA-child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Arick Cortez Hall, 22, of the 1330 block of Soundneck Road, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court on a probation violation, and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $163,000 secured bond.
Victoria Ashlee Lane Nelson, 30, of the 1300 block of Lincoln St. A, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with failure to pay court fines. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $193 cash bond.
Oscar Villegas Magadan, 42, of the 100 block of Kevin Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Shamel Jaquan Page, 32, of the 1400 block of Elder St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with being a fugitive from justice in another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Thomas Jefferson Davis, 43, of the 1400 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was released after paying a $200 cash bond.
Colby Taurean Basnight, 38, homeless, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 5 and charged with injury to real property and vandalism of personal property.