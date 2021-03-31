Pasquotank Sheriff
Megan Noel Fisk, 30, of the 400 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with eight counts of misdemeanor larceny. She was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Jerry Dale Harris Jr., 31, of the 4300 block of Pea Ridge Road, Roper, was issued a criminal summons March 18 for a charge of driving while impaired. He was released.
Okpahrah Porche Fennerson Jr., 18, of the 100 block of Old Stone Court, Jacksonville, N.C., was arrested March 21 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
William Alfred Greene Jr., 53, of the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 21 and charged with violating of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Kathleen Callis Elliott, 32, of the 100 block of Billys Beach Road, Hertford, was arrested March 22 and charged with second-degree trespass. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Micayell Cephas Alphonse, 19, of the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, two counts of possession of stolen goods and aiding and abetting larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Hameed Yusf Elias, 20, of the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with six counts of misdemeanor aiding and abetting larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Charlie Lee Moore, 60, of the 300 block of Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 22 for charges of assault with a deadly weapons and injury to real property. He was released
Currituck Sheriff
Thomas Edward Kirk Jr., 31, of the 100 block of Camellia Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Scott Saufley Leavel Jr., 30, of the 100 block of Kordol Lane, Point Harbor, was arrested March 24 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond.
Erin Lydia Ratcliff, 36, of the 1500 block of Darbel Ave., Fayetteville, was arrested March 25 on a charge of resisting a public officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Rodney James Brickhouse, 34, of the 100 block of Taylors Road, Currituck, was arrested March 25 and served a true bill of indictment for an unspecified charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Shondai Quinyel Badgett, 29, of the 3700 block of Whitney Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested March 26 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Curtis Wade Bryant Jr., 38, of the 2200 block of Gleaton Trace Way NE, Conyers, Georgia, was arrested March 27 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Mark G. West, 25, of the 10 block of Pine St., Port Jefferson Station, New York, was arrested March 27 and charged with driving while impaired. A $700 secured bond was set.
Troy Jay Brickhouse, 27, of the 100 block of Reef Lane, Grandy, was arrested March 28 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Steven Anthony Hubbard, 56, of the 100 block of Church St., Moyock, was arrested March 28 and charged with three counts of assault on a female, possession of methamphetamine, possession of up to a half-ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Lindsey Scotte Adams, 37, of the 100 block of North Point Blvd., Moyock, was arrested March 28 and charged with driving while impaired, fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane control and failure to wear a helmet while operating a motorcycle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Jason Anderson, 28, of the 200 block of Bryant Creek Circle, Saint Marys, Georgia, was issued a criminal summons March 11 for reckless driving.
Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., 18, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, Shiloh, was arrested March 11 and charged with defrauding a drug and alcohol screening test. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Norman Eugene Finley, 36, of the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was issued a criminal summons March 13 for failing to work after being paid to do so.
Sidney Lee Harrell, 53, of the 1700 block of Harvey Point Road, Hertford, was arrested March 19 and charged with impaired driving. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $800 secured bond.
Valencia Collins Thevenin, 40, of the 100 block of Taylors Court, Camden, was issued a criminal summons March 19 for a charge of passing a worthless check.
Anthony Ryan Franklin, 42, of the 1500 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with impaired driving. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.