Pasquotank Sheriff
Aaron Scott Smithson, 35, of the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with failure to appear in court. A $300 secured bond was set.
Isaiah Knight, 24, of the 800 block of Grubb St., Hertford, was arrested July 13 and charged with failure to appear in court. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Joshua Ryan Lloyd, 36, of the Fifth block of Cordoba St., Durham, was arrested July 13 and served a grand jury indictment for inmate possession of a cellphone while in a prison or jail facility. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $33,000 secured bond.
Preston Davis Jr., 40, of the 100 block of Armstrong Lane, Hertford, was arrested July 13 and served a true bill of indictment. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Shantaya Shamekia, 33, of the 400 block of W. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 14 for a leash law violation.
Khyree Dashaun Banks, 26, of the 100 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and served with grand jury indictments for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Rocky Daryl Whitehurst Jr., 34, of the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and served with grand jury indictments for breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Richard Andrew Cole, 45, of the 400 block of W. Main St., C, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with second-degree trespass and communicating threats. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Morris Darnell Downs, 56, of the 700 block of Cale St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and served with a grand jury indictment for being a habitual felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Nathaniel Ryan West, 39, of the 100 block of Etheridge Road, Lot 26 B, Manteo, was arrested July 15 and served with a grand jury indictment for being a habitual felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Robert William Holbrook, 37, of the 1200 block of Glendale Ave. 1, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals/depriving animals of necessary sustenance. A $40,000 unsecured bond was set.
Raymond Eugene Woodley III, 21, of the 700 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and served with grand jury indictments for assault on a detention employee causing serious injury and assault causing serious bodily injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Jamontae Stevenson Johnson, 21, of the 700 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 16 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Kaleb Mathais Bilger, 20, of the 600 block of Millbrooke Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 16 and charged with possession of stolen goods, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
William Wilson Greene Jr., 52, of the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 19 on a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Melissa Martha Scott, 40, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 20 for a charge of failure to return rental property.
Trayvien Quartez Miller, 30, of the 100 block of West Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested July 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree trespassing, driving while license revoked and possession of up to half ounce of marijuana. He was released on a $2,500 secured bond.
James Henry Tate, 29, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served a grand jury indictment July 20 for a charge of possession of a weapon by a prisoner. He continued to be confined and a $25,000 secured bond was set.
Jamie Winslow Kroll, 44, of the 200 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 17 for a charge of failure to return rental property.
Gabriel McClease Adkins, 33, of the 1400 block of Elder St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 23 and served grand jury indictments for disclosing private images of an adult, cyberstalking and stalking. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.