Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of someone displaying a fictitious registration number on a vehicle and possessing a green, leafy substance was turned in Sept. 3 in the 100 block of Harney Street near Cedar Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of someone attempting to supply prison inmate with four strips of suboxone was turned in Sept. 4 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of inmate possessing a controlled substance in a prison was turned in Sept. 8 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
A report of possession of contraband in prison, inmate allegedly had a homemade tattoo machine, was turned in Sept. 9 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of aggravated assault, one inmate cut and stabbed another, was turned in Sept. 6 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of inmate possessing three deadly weapons, a 6-inch kitchen knife and two 4-inch kitchen knives, inside a prison was turned in Sept. 9 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of another inmate in possession of an 8-inch kitchen knife was turned in Sept. 9 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Sept. 4 in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of animal cruelty, animals abandoned, was turned in Sept. 7 in the 1600 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of inmate in possession of deadly weapons inside a prison, two homemade metal shanks and one plastic one, was turned in Sept. 8 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
A report of a fugitive wanted in Florida was turned in Sept. 4 in the 500 block of Stafford Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of dangerous weapons found in a prison, two sharp-pointed homemade weapons, was turned in Sept. 10 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of inmate in possession of a controlled substance in a prison was turned in Sept. 11 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of suspect in possession of pipe with leafy substance was turned in Sept. 9 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of theft from motor vehicles was turned in Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of intimidation, damage to property, suspect hit sprinkler head with food tray, was turned in Sept. 3 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of simple assault was turned in Sept. 8 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
A report of destruction of property was turned in Sept. 11 in the 1100 block of Ball Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
A report of recovery of property, semi-automatic pistol, extended magazine and various ammo, was turned in Sept. 13 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of larceny, theft of cellphone, was turned in Sept. 10 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of simple assault was turned in Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
A report of destruction/damage to property, suspects broke driver’s door window on a vehicle, was turned in Sept. 13 in the 2000 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
A report of a motor vehicle theft was turned in Sept. 6 in the 2100 block of Church St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering, suspect(s) cut lock off trailer and stole $2,700 worth of power tools, was turned in Sept. 10 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering, someone attempted to break into a vehicle, was turned in Sept. 12 in the 100 block of Pineview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of simple assault was turned in Sept. 11 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of possession of a cellphone in a prison was turned in Sept. 5 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering, suspect entered vehicle and took change, was turned in Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of possession of a mobile phone while in a confinement facility was turned in Sept. 11 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of a motor vehicle theft was turned in Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in Sept. 11 in the 1700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
A report of a violation of a domestic violence protective order was turned in Sept. 8 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of destruction/vandalism of property, suspect damaged property on a front porch, was turned in Sept. 3 in the 2100 block of Forest Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.