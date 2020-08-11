Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism to property, someone damaging tires, was turned in July 24 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism to property, someone damaging a mulberry bush, was turned in July 28 in the 1800 block of Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in July 28 in the 100 block of Moonlight Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of simple assault, victim grabbed by the neck, was turned in July 28 in the 400 block of Ferry Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of motor vehicle theft, someone drove vehicle without permission and got into a wreck, was turned in July 28 in the 1100 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering, someone took food and mail, was turned in July 27 in the 700 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of identity theft, someone filed a claim using another’s Social Security number, was turned in July 27 in the 500 block of Bayside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of a structure fire at a single-wide mobile home was turned in July 30 in the 100 block of Berkely Trailer Court Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of larceny, someone took wreath off a gravestone, was turned in July 30 in the 1900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Camden Sheriff
A report of disorderly conduct, unknown person or animal urinated on floor of U.S. Post Office, was turned in July 7 in the 200 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report a disturbance, three people living together arguing over personal belongings, was turned in July 11 in the 200 block of Stingy Lane, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in July 11 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report drug equipment violations, possession in a vehicle of six hypodermic needles and one meth pipe, was turned in July 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of simple assault, a fight at a boat ramp, was turned in July 12 in the 100 block of Sawyer’s Creek Boat Ramp, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of simple assault was turned in July 13 in the 100 block of Woodland Way, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of drug/narcotic violations, possession of marijuana, was turned in July 15 at Albemarle District Jail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of someone throwing two eggs at a truck in a driveway was turned in July 15 in the 100 block of Cotton Court, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and possession of open container of alcohol after consuming in a vehicle was turned in July 16 in the 100 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of domestic assault was turned in July 16 in the 100 block of Trestles Court, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of an unattended death, non-criminal, was turned in July 18 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was turned in July 18 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a missing adult was turned in July 18 in the 100 block of Sandhills Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of simple assault, victim struck in the face, was turned in July 19 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of a disturbance, two persons fighting, was turned in July 19 in the 100 block of Chamberlain Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A report of someone repeating using the telephone to harass a victim and their family, was turned in July 19 in the 100 block of S. Mill Dam Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of larceny was turned in July 21 in the 200 block of S. Elm St., South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A report of possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed gun was turned in July 21 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 and Upton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of driving while impaired was turned in July 21 in the 300 block of the Camden Causeway, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of possession of half an ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was turned in July 22 in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of assault on a female, suspect used force and threats to coerce sex acts, was turned in July 23 in the 200 block of Garrington Island Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A report of simple assault, victim hit in the head by suspect with object, was turned in July 23 in the 300 block of Main Road Black Gold Farms, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.