Elizabeth City Police
Larceny and breaking and entering was reported Oct. 31 in the 400 block of S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
Gunshots were reported Nov. 1 in the 700 block of Harney St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Morgan.
Breaking and entering was reported Nov. 1 in the 700 block of Fleetwood St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
Larceny of a dirt bike valued at $250 was reported Nov. 2 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Simple assault, victim said they were hit in face, was reported Nov. 2 in the 1400 block of London St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Credit card fraud, victim's credit card was stolen and used to make online purchases, was reported Nov. 2 in the 800 block of W. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Assault, victim was hit with a broom handle, was reported Nov. 2 in the 1400 block of London St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud was reported Nov. 2 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Nov. 2 in the 500 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Nov. 2 in 400 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Nov. 2 in the 300 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Lost property, compact disc player and wheelchair, was reported Nov. 2 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Damage to a city vehicle was reported Nov. 2 on South Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny was reported Nov. 2 in the 500 block of E. Fearing St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported Oct. 28 in the 900 block of Bartlett Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Breaking and entering was reported Nov. 2 in the 300 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Larceny of motor vehicle parts, seven catalytic converters valued at $15,750, were stolen from vehicles at Hall Honda. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Larceny was reported Nov. 2 in the 1700 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 2 in the 500 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Gunshots were reported Nov. 2 in the 100 block of Oak Grove Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported Oct. 31 in the 400 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 31 in the 700 block of Flora Street/Preyer Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Camden Sheriff
Larceny was reported Oct. 29 in the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A suspicious person was reported Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Mitchell Lane, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A person reported dead on arrival was reported Oct. 30 in the 300 block of Pudding Ridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Credit card/ATM fraud was reported Oct. 30 in the 200 block of McPherson Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Littering was reported Oct. 31 in the 100 block of Deberry Lane, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Assault on an elderly/disabled person and abuse/neglect of disabled elderly person was reported Oct. 30 in the 100 block of Shipyard Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Oct. 30 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A missing person was reported Oct. 31 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Nov. 1 in the 200 block of Country Club Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Nov. 1 in the 500 block of Japonica Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Theft from a building, $1,600 in jewelry and $300 in cash, was reported Nov. 1 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported Nov. 5 in the 300 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Uttering a forged instrument was reported Nov. 5 in the 900 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.