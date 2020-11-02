Pasquotank Sheriff
A lawn mower fire was reported Oct. 18 in the 1150 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to real property was reported Oct. 19 in the 910 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Possession of a weapon in a confinement facility, 2 razor blades, was reported Oct. 19 in the 210 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: KM Bishop.
Damage to person property, by breaking window of victim’s vehicle, was reported Oct. 19 in the 1140 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
Aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (domestic argument that resulted in injury) was reported Oct. 20 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Reckless discharge of a firearm, both subjects recklessly discharging a firearm, was reported Oct. 20 in the 1140 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
Camden Sheriff
A domestic disturbance was reported Oct.. 10 in the 500 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Felony possession of cocaine was reported Oct. 13 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158/Havenwood, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Drug/narcotics violations was reported Oct. 10 in the 100 block of Herman Arnold Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Motor vehicle theft, a $40,000 Dodge Durango, and credit card/ATM fraud, was reported Oct. 12 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 12 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A stolen vehicle, a $12,000 Mercedes E 350, was reported Oct. 12 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A suicide was reported Oct. 12 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Larceny by employee was reported Oct. 13 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A domestic dispute was reported Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Julian Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Larceny was reported Oct. 15 in the 100 block of Mill Run Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A suicide attempt was reported Oct. 15 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
The report of medical assistance was reported Oct. 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 and Ponderosa Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Driving while impaired was reported Oct. 17 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Sandhills, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Shoplifting was reported Oct. 18 at the Duck Thru in Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Injury to real property, $300 to a home, was reported Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A verbal disturbance was reported Oct. 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A non-criminal death investigation was reported Oct. 20 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 34, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Injury to personal property, $500 damage to a vehicle, was reported Oct. 21 in the 600 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, $800 in copper wire, an electric motor and fan for an air conditioner was reported Oct. 21 in the 100 block of Prince George Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Larceny of an aluminum step ladder and ax valued at $250 was reported Oct. 23 in the 100 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Simple assault and violation of a valid protective order was reported Oct. 23 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Displaying fictitious registration plate was reported Oct. 24 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Theft of $700 of motor vehicle parts was reported Oct. 24 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Burglary/breaking and entering and theft of a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 24 in the 1300 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Value of items taken totaled $3,811. Investigating officer: S.J. Spear.
Extortion/blackmail was reported Oct. 25 in the 100 block of Terrace Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Display of fictitious registration plate was reported Oct. 25 in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Felony fleeing to elude law enforcement was reported Oct. 26 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/vandalism of property, $300 to a chain link fence and dirt bike, was reported Oct. 26 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported Oct. 26 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: KR. Andrews.
Identity theft resulting in theft of $800 from a checking account was reported Oct. 27 in the 1400 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A report of a cat being burned to death was turned in Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Larceny of auto parts, four vehicle catalytic converters valued at $1,400 removed from vehicles, was reported Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A cat bite was reported Oct. 28 in the 500 block of East Fearing St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.