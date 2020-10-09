Pasquotank Sheriff
Burglary/breaking and entering, someone trying to enter victim's house by backdoor, was reported Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A small fire started by an unknown source was reported Sept. 29 in the 100 block of Big Daddy Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Simple assault and destruction/damage of property was reported Oct. 2 in the 1300 block of Soundneck Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A dangerous dog biting a person was reported Oct. 2 in the 1400 block of Hoffler St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Burglary/breaking and entering and resisting a public officer was reported Oct. 5 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Suspect allegedly took $180 in lawn mowers, hedge trimmers, hub caps and other property. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Larceny of Trump campaign yard signs was reported Oct. 3 in the 700 block of Okisko Road and Megan Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Breaking and entering and larceny of a cash box and $40 in currency was reported Oct. 4 in the 500 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Assault on a female was reported Oct. 2 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Deputies investigated a death Oct. 5 in the 600 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Arson was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway East, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, accessories and damage of property — suspects cut the catalytic converter from a vehicle — was reported Oct. 6 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Larceny of motor vehicle parts — suspects cut the catalytic converter from a vehicle — was reported Oct. 5 in the 100 block of Foxboro Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Larceny of motor vehicle parts — suspects cut the catalytic converter from a vehicle — was reported Oct. 6 in the 700 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
An overdose was reported Oct. 7 in the 100 block of Cody St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A homeowner reported finding nails scattered around a parked vehicle in their yard Oct. 7 in the 1400 block of Nixtonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Deputies investigated a death Oct. 7 in the 400 block of New Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Camden Sheriff
An unspecified call for service involving a lost drone happened Sept. 21 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.
Burglary/breaking and entering, stolen property and trespass on real property were reported Sept. 22 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 22 in the 100 block of Deer Trail, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A drug overdose was reported Sept 23 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury was reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of Spencers Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs and V. Dunn.
Elizabeth City Police
Simple assault was reported Oct. 2 in the 500 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams
A wallet was reported found at the city skatepark in the 700 block of Westover St., Elizabeth City, Oct. 2. Investigating officer: G. Whitaker.
Simple assault was reported Oct. 2 in the 1100 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.W. Marriner.
Credit card fraud was reported Oct. 3 in the 1300 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
A call for service report was completed for the Department of Social Services Oct. 3 in the 200 block of Native Dancer Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele and M.R. Lane.
Possession of a firearm (.25 caliber handgun) by convicted felon was reported Oct. 4 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking/entering and larceny of a video game console, a television and window curtains were reported Oct. 4 in the 400 block of Tatem Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Disorderly conduct by being disruptive and causing a disturbance and a rifle seized was reported Oct. 4 in the 1720 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
A wreck, property damage with injuries with a male subject struck by vehicle was reported Oct. 4 in the 290 block of N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Larceny of a trailer valued at $5,000 was reported Oct. 5 in the 310 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Fraudulent checks by cashing three counterfeit pay checks valued at nearly $2,000 was reported Oct. 5 in the 1730 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (Ford Crown Victoria vehicle) was reported Oct. 5 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.R. Powell.
Found property (weapon magazine with 28 bullets) was reported Oct. 5 in the 1830 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Found property (Maryland license plate) was reported in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of bicycles was reported Oct. 6 in the 300 block of Forest Skipper Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported Oct. 6 in the 710 block of Second Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Larceny of a cell phone and several items valued at $2,000 was reported Oct. 6 in the 1310 block of Lincoln Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Theft of a motor vehicle parts or accessories (catalytic converter valued at $750) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (Ford vehicle) were reported Oct. 6 in the 1030 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Obtaining property under false pretense was reported Oct. 6 in the 110 block of Summerfield Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny of a cell phone valued at $1,100 was reported Oct. 6 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Young.
Driving under the influence was reported Oct. 7 in the 1010 block of W. Elizabeth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Oct. 7 on N. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A. Young.
Gunshots fired (13 .40 caliber shell casings recovered as evidence) was reported Oct. 8 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported Oct. 8 in the 1590 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.