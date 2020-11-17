Pasquotank Sheriff
Trequan Domina, 23, of the 200 block of Scotland Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of up to half ounce of marijuana. He was released on a $500 unsecured bond.
Reginald Cornelius Clay, 33, of the 1500 block of River Road Lot 12, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7 and served with a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder for distribution of drugs. He is being held under no bond at Albemarle District Jail.
Collin Mackenzy Nixon, 20, of the 600 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with possession of a controlled substance on jail premises and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Ronnie Dance, 30, of the 2400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 7 and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Tondresia Tyshera Banks, 27, of the 1400 block of River Road, Lot 128, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of failure to reduce speed and failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
William Alfred Greene Jr., 52, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with breaking and entering and violating a domestic violence protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail under a 48-hour domestic violence order and in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Brian Kenton Valentine, 35, of the 100 block of Vann Road, Ahoskie, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with two felony counts of possession of a weapon by felon, two counts of first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of larceny of a firearm, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony conspiracy, attempted first-degree murder, first degree arson, and safecracking. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $130,000 secured bond.
Robert Christopher Sharp, 30, of Sandy Ridge Road, Edenton, was arrested on a charge of failure to appear in court on a show cause order for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $600 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Rhonda Lynn Ward, 48, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 8 and charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100 cash bond.
Josiah Solved Torres, 25, of the 100 block of Aaron Drive, Shawboro, was arrested Nov. 9 and charged with maintaining a place for keeping drugs and possession with intent to manufacture and sell and deliver a schedule I controlled substance, heroin. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
David A. Sheaffer, 59, of the 400 block of Whistler St., Etters, Pa., was arrested Oct. 4 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol in passenger area of vehicle. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Matthew Brian Giovengo, 36, of the 7600 block of Caratoke Highway, Jarvisburg, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with violating a domestic protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center under a 48-hour domestic hold.
Robbie Ward Ange, 62, of the 100 block of Bens Bonanza, Lot 66, Barco, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Virginia Lee Schoeckert, 25, of the 100 block of N. Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a 48-hour hold.
Justina Lynn Reardon, 40, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
David Ryan Edwards, 44, of the 5200 block of Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Oct. 6 and charged with driving while impaired. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Jessica Mavis Lang, 34, of the 2800 block of Halsey St., 302, Chesapeake, Virginia, was served a true bill of indictment Oct. 6 for a felony. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
William Reese Hunt, 78, of the 1400 block of Northwood Circle, Lynchberg, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 7 and charged with driving while impaired, failure to maintain lane control and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Ronald Germayne Lindsay III, 24, of the 2900 block of Tyre Neck Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Oct. 8 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Brent Tryan Paul, 34, homeless, was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with larceny by employee. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Charles Ray Ezzell III, 40, of the 2100 block of Chestnut Way, Nashville, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with second-degree trespassing and driving while license revoked. A $2,750 secured bond was set.
Jack Dale White, 65, of the 100 block of Seagull Court, Kill Devil Hills, was issued a criminal summons Oct. 10 for a charge of reckless driving to endanger.
Sarah Ann Bennett, 34, of the 1100 block of Jernigan Ave., Apt. E, Norfolk, Va., was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle.
William Daniels Grant, 27, of the 100 block of Rita St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $750 secured bond was set.