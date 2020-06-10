Pasquotank Sheriff
Sarah Elizabeth Craig, 30, of the 400 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 22 and charged with failure to appear, following too closely and failure to appear, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance. She was released from custody after posting a $500 secured bond.
Eric Stephen Moon, 37, of the 1000 block of Maple Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 27 and served a criminal summons for misdemeanor larceny.
Sadie Monique Williams, 32, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, was arrested May 27 and charged with order for contempt. An unsecured bond was set at $2,000.
William Wilson Green Jr., 52, of the 120 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 29 and charged with protective order violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Maurice Jerome Bowser, 31, of the 100 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 2 and charged with failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Denise Maria Jones, 36, of the 900 block of N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 4 and charged with possession of stolen goods and aiding and abetting larceny. An unsecured bond of $1,000 was set.
Camden Sheriff
Joseph Richard McCullen, 41, of the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, was arrested May 21 and charged with possession of heroin, simple possession of a schedule IV of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. A $7,000 unsecured bond was set. He was also issued a criminal summons May 24 for charges of communicating threats and making a harassing phone call.
Martha Ann Pearce, 69, of the 100 block of Edney Creek Court, South Mills, was issued a criminal summons May 22 for a charge of allowing livestock to run at large.
Patricia Ann Revelle, 32, of the 100 block of Renaissance Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 25 and charged with vandalism of personal property and second-degree trespassing. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Garry Chris Price Jr., 43, of the 1300 block of Lambs Grove, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 26 and charged with driving while impaired. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Steven Charles Nolton, 34, of the 1400 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 26 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $32,000 secured bond.
Stevielyn Belote, 33, of the 100 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested May 30 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Chyna Nyasia Williams, 25, of the 800 block of Dance St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 27 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and vandalism of personal property. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Khalil Maliek Ferebee, 24, of the 700 block of Bunnells Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 27 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 48 hours.
Chanda Marie Kee, 42, of the 200 block of E. Cypress St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 27 and charged with cyberstalking and repeated use of electronic mail or communications. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Anthony Lee Williams, 35, of the 500 block of Fearing St., B, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 28 and charged with possession of marijuana, maintaining a place to keep illegal drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Na’Shyia Reine Kee, 20, of the 700 block of Beech St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 29 and charged with possession of stolen goods and larceny. An unsecured bond was set at $2,000.
Demetre Lashon Whidbee, 33, of the 800 block of Park St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 1 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, larceny of auto parts, vandalism of personal property and communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $20,000 secured bond.
Maurice Jerome Bowser, 31, of the 100 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Stephanie Denise Davidson, 54, of the 1200 block of Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 3 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.