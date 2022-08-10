Pasquotank Sheriff
Margaret Suzanne Forbes, 32, of the 100 block of Byron Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 22 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Steven Craig Hassell, 51, of the 130 block of Upton Road, Camden, was arrested July 25 and charged with domestic criminal trespass.
Linwood Earl Williams Jr., 39, of the 600 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Odie Lee Rolling III, 32, of the 100 block of Fannie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 1 and charged with failure to pay child support. A $250 secured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Ian Tristan Durci, 19, of the 2660 block of Russell Drive, Lower Burrell Pennsylvania, was arrested July 15 and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving after consuming, under 21 years old. He was released after posting a $750 cash bond.
Thomas Christopher Lefebvre, 30, of the 2110 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested July 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt, child support. He was released after posting a $2,001 bond.
Thomas Christopher Lefebvre, 30, of the 2110 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested July 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear (order for arrest). He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Bassam James Salhi, 23, of the 1130 block of W. Bedford Avenue, Fresno, California, was arrested July 16 and charged with reckless driving-to endanger. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Camryn Reese Welch, 22, of the 310 block of Main Avenue, Grant Town, West Virginia, was arrested July 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was released after posting a $700 secured bond.
William Daniels Grant, 29, of the 110 block of Rita Street, Jarvisburg, was arrested July 17 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of driving while license revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign or flashing red light. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Fred Spencer Kennedy, 77, of the 100 block of South St., Moyock, was arrested July 25 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond.
Zachery Christopher Gardner, 27, of the 100 block of Longhorn Drive, Moyock, was arrested July 26 and charged with five felony counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Alexander Carriveau, 36 of the 200 block of Church Road, Harbinger, was arrested July 26 and charged with eight felony counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $80,000 secured bond.
Kristine Nicole McIntrye, 32, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested July 30 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Edward Leroy Deaver, 46, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested July 31 and charged with simple assault and second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.