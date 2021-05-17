Pasquotank Sheriff
Roni Michelle Sampson, 39, of the 100 block of Potawatomi Trail, Edenton, was arrested May 1 and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear in court as required, and failure to appear in court as required for the following charges: possession of meth, possession with intent to sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, possession of schedule II drugs, schedule III controlled substances, two counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without liability insurance, altering or forging a vehicle title and driving without registration. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $152,000 secured bond.
Michael Lee McGarrigle, 50, of the 100 block of Sutton Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 20 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond.
Dalen O’Shay Spence, 23, of the 200 block of Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Cody Alan Dykes, 24, of the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 17 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and a window-tinting violation. He was released after posting a $2,700 secured bond.
Crystal Helen Waaga, 29, of the 100 block of Nikkis Lane, Shiloh, was arrested May 8 and charged with being drunk and disruptive in public. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
John Allen Saunders, 25, of the 500 block of White St., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 6 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Loran Wayne Glass, 35, of the 100 block of Jennings Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
James Wells Goar, 45, of the 1003 block of Hunnicut Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested May 3 and charged with sitting or lying on a street or highway. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Kristine Nicole Mcintyre, 31, of the 100 block of Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested April 26 and charged with failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Brandon Scott Lee, 31, of the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh, was arrested April 26 and served a Camden County warrants for arrest for misdemeanor larceny and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Paul Jason Simmons, 40, of the 100 block of Coinjock Canal Road, Coinjock, was arrested April 27 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Heather Evette Lynn, 40, of the 140 block of Coinjock Canal Road, Coinjock, was arrested April 27 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Zachery Kohl Rios, 18, of the 300 block of Carol Drive, Yorktown, Virginia, was arrested April 28 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Timothy Ray Evans, 36, of the 300 block of W. Gibbs Road, Knotts Island, was served a criminal summons April 29 for simple assault.
William Daniels Grant, 28, of the 100 block of Rita St., Jarvisburg, was arrested April 29 and charged with two counts failure to appear on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,250 secured bond.
Daniel Paul Rainwater, 32, of the 6000 block of Caratoke Highway, Poplar Branch, was arrested April 29 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Robyn Rachelle Stone, 32, of the 2000 block of Franklin St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested April 29 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with an open container of alcohol in passenger area. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Kathryn Ann Stuart, 36, of the 2500 block of Saint Brides Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested April 29 and charged with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Calvin Shawn Rountree, 42, of the 300 block of Bay Branch Road, Belvidere, was served a criminal summons April 30 for a charge of failing to return rental property.
Dane Richard Conley, 65, of the 1600 block of Spratley St., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested April 30 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Helen Tyransky Merson, 63, of the 100 block of Hellam St., Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, was arrested on an order for arrest for failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Robert Lee Hunter, 52, of the 100 block of Sandy Cross Road, Perquimans, was arrested April 30 and charged with possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, and two counts failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Emily Denise White, 43, of the 100 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested May 1 and charged with simple assault and possession of cocaine. She was detained at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond. She was also charged May 6 with violating the conditions of her release. A $1,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Robert Kilpatrick Beasley III, 42, of the 100 block of Holly Cres, Grandy, was arrested May 1 and charged with violation of the conditions of his release. He was detained at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond. He was charged on May 6, also with violation of the conditions of his release. A $1,000 secured bond was set in that case.
Richard Dillon Driscoll, 28, of the 100 block of Ferry Dock Road, Knotts Island, was arrested May 1 and charged with assault on a female. He was detained at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kristine Nicole McIntyre, 31, of the 100 block of N. Hemsath Lane, Knotts Island, was arrested May 1 and charged with simple assault and violation of the conditions of her release. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Edward Devin Estes, 28, of the 1500 block of Heather Lane, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested May 2 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Dallas Loran Crum, 27, of the 100 block of Allen Court, Moyock, was arrested May 2 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $63,000 secured bond.
Eidy Norberto Diaz, 36, of the 300 block of Hayman Blvd., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested May 2 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
Scott Edward Pease Sr., 53, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested May 3 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1 million secured bond.
Raymond Cecil Venham, 19, of the 200 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested May 3 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $600 secured bond.
Robert Oswald Venham, 22, of the 200 block of Narrow Shore Road, Aydlett, was arrested May 3 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $600 secured bond.
Jeremy Sears Semones, 32, of the 100 block of Willow Drive, Moyock, was arrested May 5 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Shanti Star Sykes, 49, of the 300 block of Grandy Road, Grandy, was arrested May 5 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Noah Chandler Bryant, 22, of the 700 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested May 6 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Brendan Peter Reddinger, 29, of the 90 block of Valley Ridge Loop, Cockysville, Maryland, was arrested May 6 and charged with driving while impaired and failure to stop for stop sign/flashing light. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.