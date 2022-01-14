Pasquotank Sheriff
Amos Dekendric Parker, 35, of the 100 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with two counts of injury to real property and failure to appear in court for charges of assault on a female and resisting a public officer. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $22,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Joseph Buonvino, 35, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Denzel Lamont Evans, 28, of the 100 block of Whitemon Lane, Edenton, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of speeding and reckless driving to endanger. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Waykeem Laquan Shelton, 20, of the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150 secured bond.
Gabriel Daniel Symuleski II, 46, of the 100 block of Dramtree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Larry Walter Williams, 56, of the 200 block of Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Aaron Scott Smithson, 37, of the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court for two counts of driving while license revoked and one count of displaying fictitious registration. He was released on a $1,700 secured bond.
Jerel Devon Turner, 32, of the 1000 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with civil contempt of court, failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail for 30 days or until he pays a $900 cash bond.
Lisa Riggs Pritchard, 56, of the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with violating a domestic protective order. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Hailey Dawn Collins, 25, of the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with assault and battery. She was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Alvin Lamont Person, 44, of the 300 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Matthew Scott Sconci, 35, of the 1500 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City, was charged Jan. 5 on a governor’s warrant from Hawaii on charges of 2nd degree forgery and 2nd degree theft. He was being held at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Tre-Shon Shabazz Walker, 28, of the 1300 block of Lowe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Herbert Rahssan Griffin, 43, of the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, communicating threats and breaking and entering. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Briana Lynn Hummel, 31, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with simple assault/engaging an affray, vandalism of personal property, injury to real property and interfering with emergency communications. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Elizabeth City Police
Booker Thomas Leary Jr., 61, of the 150 block of Drummond’s Point Road, Eden, was arrested Dec. 30, 2021, and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Danny Wayne Trimmer, 59, of the 1490 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 31, 2021, and charged with four misdemeanor counts of larceny and three misdemeanor counts of 2nd degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Michael Lee Volberding, 30, of the 200 block of Whistling Pines, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with five misdemeanor counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $17,250 secured bond.
Jeremiah Eugene Billups, 36, of the 1690 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of a failure to appear. He was released after posting a $1,500 secured bond.
Jerel Devon Turner, 32, of the 1020 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 2 and charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of stolen property and one misdemeanor count of hit and run. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $12,000 secured bond.
Ban Zollar Lee Jr., 30, of the 510 block of Bunnells Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with one felony count of altering, removing serial number from a firearm (Ruger .380) and one misdemeanor count of weapon violation (concealed firearm). He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,500 secured bond.
Tre-Shon Shabazz Walker, 28, of the 1300 block of Lowe Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 4 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Talore Nichole Parker, 29, of the 700 block of Main St., South Mills, was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with a probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Courtney Charimaine McWilliams, 30, of the 100 block of Bunker Hill Road, South Mills, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Sarah Briauna, 23, of the 500 block of Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Joshuah Tomas Santos, 23, of the 1400 block of Meals Court, Virginia Beach, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $400 secured bond.
Tyler Daniel Norvell, 24, of the 70 block of Dahlgren Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with assault on a female and interfering with emergency communications. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Christel Simone Spence, 24, of the 800 block of Daverlin Way, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with simple assault. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Makayla Maye Flora, 21, of the 23000 block of Bream St., Windsor, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with simple assault and being a fugitive from justice in Virginia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.