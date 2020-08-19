Pasquotank Sheriff
Dwayne Jerrod Wheeler, 42, of the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Sade Monique Williams, 33, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 11 and served with an order for contempt. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Charles Herbert Mims Jr., 61, of the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of driving while impaired and failure to yield. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Miguel Perez Quintero, 49, of the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with four counts of failure to appear in court as requried. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Bryan Norman Newbern, 34, of the 100 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with second degree trespass and failure to appear on a charge of shoplifting/concealment of goods. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
William Edward Dance, 62, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with failure to appear with driving while license revoked. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Antonio Terrill, 53, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served grand jury indictments Aug. 17 for possession of a controlled substance while in prison. A $10,000 secured bond was set and he was retained in custody.
Jose Manuel Vargas-Regino, 22, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with grand jury indictments for possession of a weapon by prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set and he was retained in custody.
Nigel Omar Coston, 31, of the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $6,000 secured bond was set.