Dispositions
Rachel Welsh, 18, of the 100 block of Ivy Trace, Elizabeth City, was found not guilty of a charge of simple assault on March 5.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Richard Arthur Steadman Jr., 40, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,250 secured bond was set.
Rashad Jordan Chamblee, 28, of the 700 block of Anderson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with felony possession of marijuana. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Brian Michael Parker, 31, of the 1800 block of Vine St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
David Clay Brite Jr., 29, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 2 and charged with two counts of failure to report/tag big game, placing processed food as bait and exceeding the species limit on deer. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Tony Martin Robertson, 51, of the 300 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support and failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,528 cash bond was set.
Tyrone Judea Hall III, 27, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and served a grand jury indictment for felony possession of a controlled substance while in prison/jail. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Laniqua Deshawn Kelly, 26, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and served a grand jury indictment for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance while in prison/jail. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Daniel Travis Rice, 30, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and served a grand jury indictment for felony possession of a controlled substance while in prison/jail. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Kenyatta Lamore Parker, 34, of the 100 block of N. Griffin St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $500 secured bond was set.
Alex Lee Dorsey, 32, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 4 and was served a true bill of indictment for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony possession of a weapon by a prisoner. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
Saroy Phoeun, 28, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 4 and was served a true bill of indictment for felony possession of a phone by a prisoner and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance while in prison. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
Isaac Dustin Melcher, 39, of the 300 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 5 and was served a true bill of indictment for felony possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
Major Markey Crutch, 34, of the 1000 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 5 and charged with concealing a handgun, failure to notify sheriff of address change and tinted windows violation. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Dwight Anthony Elliott, 52, of the 800 block of S. Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Johnathan Wade Bowdion, 37, of the 100 block of N. Fairbew Circle, Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with felony fraud by obtaining property by false pretenses. A $50,000 unsecured bond was set.
Michael Wayne Sawyer Jr., 27, of the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 7 for communicating threats.