Pasquotank Sheriff
Tony Martin Robertson, 52, of the 300 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $200 cash bond was set.
Willie Edward Story, Jr., 48, of the 900 block of Four Mile Desert Road, Hertford, was arrested July 10 and charged with failure to appear to a charge of driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Mylaek Shabasz Eason, 26, of the 300 block of Hobbsville Road, Hobbsville, was arrested July 3 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court for second-degree trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $200 secured bond.
Bradley Herbert Harrison, 30, of the 1500 block of Hopkins Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 9 and served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court for driving while impaired. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Johnathan Jermaine Peek, 30, of Warren Correctional Institution, Manson, was charged July 9 with seven counts of felony larceny of a firearm, five counts of breaking and entering, one count of felony larceny, three felony counts of possession of stolen goods, seven counts of felony possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and one count of felony attempted breaking or entering a building. A $120,000 secured bond was set. He was released into the custody of Warren Correctional Institution officers.
Branden Dale Everton, 26, of the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 6 and charged with a grand jury indictment for assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Timothy Dale Everton, 61, of the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 6 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,500 secured bond.
Tawon Noel Alexander, 21, of the 500 block of Pearl St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged on grand jury indictments for possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Preston Davis Jr., 40, of the 100 block of Armstrong Lane, Hertford, was arrested July 13 and served a true bill of indictment. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Kenelm Lasalle Riddick, 40, of the 10th block of Bently Drive, P, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested July 12 and charged on a fugitive warrant from Virginia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.