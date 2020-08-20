Pasquotank Sheriff
Antonio Terrill, 53, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served grand jury indictments Aug. 17 for possession of a controlled substance while in prison. A $10,000 secured bond was set and he was retained in custody.
Jose Manuel Vargas-Regino, 22, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with grand jury indictments for possession of a weapon by prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set and he was retained in custody.
Nigel Omar Coston, 31, of the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Sade Monique Williams, 33, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 11 and served with an order for contempt. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Dwayne Jerrod Wheeler, 42, of the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Charles Herbert Mims Jr., 61, of the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of driving while impaired and failure to yield. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Miguel Perez Quintero, 49, of the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with four counts of failure to appear in court as requried. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Bryan Norman Newbern, 34, of the 100 block of Harbinger Ridge Road, Harbinger, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with second degree trespass and failure to appear on a charge of shoplifting/concealment of goods. A $4,000 secured bond was set.
William Edward Dance, 62, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 13 and charged with failure to appear with driving while license revoked. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
William Alfred Green Jr., 52, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with violation of a protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Valeria Dance Moore, 55, of the 600 block of Gumbridge Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 7 on charges of resisting arrest and driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Randy Eugene Spencer Jr., 41, of the 100 block of Vickie Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 11 on a charge of simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Shelby Alexis Williard, 21, of the 6000 block of Gum Neck Landing Road, Columbia, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of simple assault. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Theresa Marlene Roberson, 47, of the 1100 block of Old U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and simple possession of schedule II of a controlled substance. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Thomas Albert Anderson, 44, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court on charges of second degree trespass and one count of misdemeanor larceny. He also was charged on a felony fugitive warrant. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. No bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Russell Allan Schugeld, 21, of the 3000 block of Wexford Run, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested June 24 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Derek Lee Sprouse, 30, of the 1800 block of New Hope Crimora Road, Crimora, Virginia, was arrested June 27 and charged with assault on a female. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Crystal Lynn Martin, 42, of the 100 block of Dolphin St., Moyock, was arrested June 27 and charged with driving while impaired and a center lane violation. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Allan Dale Miller, 55, of the 100 block of South Goose Wing Court, Grandy, was arrested June 27 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Lloyd Vernon Patterson, 39, of the 100 block of North Keller Lane, Grandy, was arrested June 16 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Tahjae Johnson, 18, of the 700 block of C Ave., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested June 17 and charged with breaking and entering, breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny of a firearm. He was released on a $40,000 secured bond.
Dominique Justice Phillips, 21, of the 400 block of Bryson Court, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested June 17 and charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia and having an open container of alcohol after consuming alcohol. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Madelyn Nicole Reynolds, 19, of the 1200 block of Piccadilly Loop, Yorktown, Virginia, was arrested June 17 and charged with possession of cocaine. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Patrick John Glaude, 20, of the 1st block of Anderson Circle, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested June 17 and charged with possession of cocaine, driving after consuming alcohol while younger than 21 and having an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Gregory Dean Shelley, 42, of the 200 block of Wedgewood Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 17 and charged with assault on a female, assault and battery and unauthorized use of a motor-propelled vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Robert George Burlett, 45, of the 200 block of Azure Lane, Martinsburg, West Virginia, was arrested June 17 and charged with resisting a public officer and swimming during dangerous conditions. A $250 cash bond was set.
Alexander Michael Roca, 18, of the 12th block of Mohawk Trail, Queensbury, New York, was arrested June 17 and charged with resisting a public officer, possession of fraudulent identification, littering, and consuming alcohol while younger than 21. He was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Heather Danielle Evans, 30, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested June 18 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to pay child support. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Martin Luther Burley, 32, of the 2000 block of Northway Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 19 and charged with driving while impaired, driving without an operator’s license or without license renewal and failure to stop at a red light. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Brittany Michelle Jones, 27, of the 100 block of Ranchland Trail, Moyock, was arrested June 20 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Glenn Lee Crum, 32, of the 100 block of Ranchland Trail, Moyock, was arrested June 20 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court on an order for arrest, driving while license revoked, and two counts of violating probation. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,250 secured bond.
Davis Michael Peeler, 21, of the 800 block of Caroline Court, Corolla, was arrested June 20 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Edwin Wendall Washburn III, 29, of the 5000 block of Westerly Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 21 and charged with failure to appear in court on an order for arrest. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Joshua McKenley Storm, 25, of the 5000 block of Peggy Circle, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested June 21 and charged with having an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle and discharging a weapon. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Lanisah Sulfonia Turner, 21, of the 100 block of Myrtle St., Jarvisburg, was arrested June 21 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Geoffrey T. Stutz, 38, of the 3000 block of Galena, Hopewell, Virginia, was arrested June 21 and charged with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He also was arrested on a fugitive warrant from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Charles Edward Hanna Jr., 54, of the 100 block of Branch Court, Grandy, was arrested June 21 and charged with violation of a protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Jody Lynn Anderson, 49, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested June 30 and charged with violating the conditions of her release. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Morgan Ashley Roache, 23, of the 100 block of Woodhouse Drive, Grandy, was arrested June 29 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
April Marie Sharp, 40, of the 100 block of Woodhouse Drive, Grandy, was arrested June 30 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $720 secured bond.
Joseph Allen Lewis, 37, of the 100 block of Cypress Circle, Moyock, was arrested June 30 and charged with communicating threats and second degree trespassing. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Jeremy Jay Waterfield, 50, of the 100 block of Wild Geese Court, Powells Point, was arrested June 30 and charged with violating the conditions of his release. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Lonnie Dale Loop, 43, of 100 block of Adams Way, Barco, was arrested July 2 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Pamala Renee Deschler, 45, of the 3000 block of Club Way Court, Powell, Ohio, was arrested July 3 and charged with resisting a public officer and driving while impaired. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Nico Augustine Nita, 39, of the 1000 block of Oakhall Drive, Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was arrested July 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jared Mark Bostick, 24, of the 100 block of Saddletown Road, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested July 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while impaired and having an open container of alcohol in the passenger area of a vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jose Mario Orellana Molina, 27, of the 3000 block of Julep Drive, Colonial Heights, Virginia, was arrested July 4 and charged with driving while impaired. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $750 secured bond.
Stephen Richard King, 50, of the 100 block of Pond Pine Loop, Currituck, was arrested July 4 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 unsecured bond.