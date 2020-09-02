Pasquotank Sheriff
Johnathan Bennett, 22, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with grand jury indictments for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapons inflicting serious injury. A $70,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Justin Jay Brown, 31, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 17 and served with a grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance while in prison. A $15,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Jaylan Tony Jones, 22, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 18 and served with a grand jury indictment for possession of a weapon by a prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Jacquese Lee Allen, 33, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 18 and served a grand jury indictment for possession of a cellphone by an inmate. A $15,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Damion Donte Starnes, 30, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 18 and served a grand jury indictment for possession of a weapon by a prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined.
Corey Lamar Keen, 27, of the 100 block of E. Stadium Drive, Eden, was arrested Aug. 19 and served a grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance while in prison. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Rayshawn Jamar Strong, 23, of the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Aug. 19 and served grand jury indictments for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon in a prison. A $30,000 secured bond was set and he was reconfined. Strong was also served a grand jury indictment Aug. 19 for felony fleeing arrest. A $10,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Kentrial Devough Harvey Jr., 18, of the 100 block of Enchanted Way, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of failure to stop for a stopped school bus. He was released on a $500 secured bond.
Miguel Angel Matos, 58, of the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 21 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of speeding, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating a vehicle with fictitious title/registration, operating a vehicle without a license and driving without an operator’s license. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Shanice Zashia Williams, 25, of the 1400 block of the River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Maiya Danielle Spence, 21, of the 200 block of Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with larceny by employee. A $15,000 unsecured bond was set.
Thomas McLinton Freshwater, 34, of the 400 block of Hariot Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with driving while impaired. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Lauren Nicole Edwards, 25, of the 300 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with a probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Krystina Arelene Elliott, 27, of the 100 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100 secured bond.
Matthew Alan Edgar, 24, of the 1300 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.
Altrisa Nekitta Boyd, 50, of the 700 block of Laurel Ave., 4, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with communicating threats. She was released on an unsecured bond.
Brittney Ann Elliott, 28, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $400 secured bond was set.
Jennifer Anne Hare, 39, of the 100 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Temani Shajhae Purnell, 28, of the 800 block of Jones St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Kellee McClamrock Buck, 54, of the 500 block of Airstrip Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 25 and charged with three counts of failure to appear in court and failure to appear in court on a felony. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center at $15,000 secured bond.
Christopher Michael Phelps, 20, of the 1000 block of Bracey Drive, Suffolk, Va., was arrested July 25 and charged with consuming beer/wine while underage. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Abigail Louise Riordan, 22, of the 100 block of Marshall Grandy Lane, Poplar Branch, was arrested July 26 and charged with assault and battery. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Zachary J. Essignman-Whitman, 19, of the 25 block of Kinderhook Drive, Poughkieepsie, N.Y., was arrested July 26 and charged with possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and speeding. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Paul Eugene Morrisette Jr., 36, of the 100 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested July 27 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 cash bond. He also was charged two bills of indictment, one a misdemeanor, one a felony; and failure to appear in court as required. A $24,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Samuel Sandler, 53, of the 9000 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Myra Alexandra Lewis, 24, of the 300 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a misdemeanor. A $300 secured bond was set.
Bryant Antonio Woodley, 39, of the 400 block of Shortcut Road, Barco, was arrested July 27 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Kelley Kristin Quidley, 29, of the 7000 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was issued a criminal summons July 28 for a charged of aiding and abetting someone driving while impaired.
Nicholas Donald Stein, 31, of the 900 block of Whitbeck Court, Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested July 28 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.