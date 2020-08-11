Pasquotank Sheriff
Adam Tyler Loss, 21, of the 200 block of S. Ashe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 20 and charged with kidnapping and second degree sexual offense. He was transported later to Albemarle District Jail where he was to be held in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Joyce Cooper Leary, 68, of the 700 block of Rocky Hock Creek, Edenton, was arrested July 28 and charged with stalking. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
James Colen Gibbs Jr., 43, of the 900 block of Parsonage St. Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and charged with communicating threats. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Darrin Keith White, 48, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 29 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Davy Powers, 53, of the 400 block of Ferry Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 30 and charged with assault on a female and communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Lindsay Lamario Allison, 33, of the 1100 block of Holden Drive, Greenville, was served a grand jury indictment for possession of a phone while an inmate. He was reconfined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Sharon Alderson Winslow, 61, of the 400 block of Alpine Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 28 and charged with driving while impaired. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Tiffany Ann Bella, 32, of the 2000 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested June 15 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Bryan Orlando-Lopez Gomez, 23, of the 100 block of Theodore Allen Road, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested June 15 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Monica Conkle, 40, of the 300 block of Kesserlring Ave., Dover, Delaware, was arrested June 15 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Kevin Michael Maxey, 34, of the 300 block of Kesselring Ave., Dover, Delaware, was arrested June 15 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Jessee-Lee Ron Andrew Potter, 28, of the 200 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was arrested June 16 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Ivonne Lopez, 48, of the 100 block of Rosedale Court, Moyock, was arrested June 16 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Lloyd Vernon, 39, of the 100 block of N. Keller Lane, Grandy, was arrested June 16 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Jennifer Leigh Whitchurch, 36, of the 100 block of Sherwood Drive, Manteo, was arrested July 11 and charged with driving while impaired.
David Brandon Crow, 54, of the 100 block of North Pointe Road, South Mills, was arrested July 12 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Leonard Karl Hoppe, 51, of the 100 block of Sunny Acres Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Taylor Nicole Jennings, 25, of the 200 block of Pond Road, Shawboro, was arrested July 13 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Kitty McCoy Parker, 61, of the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was arrested July 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She posted a $500 secured bond.
Virginia Elizabeth Humphrey, 34, of the 100 block of Tulip Drive, Camden, was arrested July 15 and charged with three counts of civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. She paid $121.98 on each order and was released.
Travis Antonio Rountree, 38, of the 200 block of Lambs Road, Camden, was arrested July 15 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Shawn Haywood Leary, 38, of the 100 block of Linton Road, South Mills, was arrested July 16 and charged with driving while impaired, driving with an open container of alcohol after consuming, driving while license revoked, and failure to appear in court. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Steven Bryan Jones, 57, of the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested July 18 and charged with possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Diane Elaine Fulcher, 54, of the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden, was arrested July 18 and charged with second degree trespass. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Jacob Matthew Bunting, 22, of the 200 block of Billets Bridge Road, Camden, was arrested July 20 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license revoked. Total secured bond was $500.
Charles Ken Higgins, 63, of the 1200 block of Carolina Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 21 and charged with driving while impaired. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jeremy Lamar Simmons, 36, of the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden, was arrested July 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on an outstanding warrant for failure to pay child support. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Travis Vann Johnson, 40, of the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested July 24 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on misdemeanor charges. He was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.
Elaine Fulcher, 54, of the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Camden, was arrested July 24 and charged with violating the conditions of her release. She posted a $100 cash bond.