Pasquotank Sheriff
Trayvien Quartez Miller, 30, of the 100 block of West Island Trail, Hertford, was arrested July 25 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree trespassing, driving while license revoked and possession of up to half ounce of marijuana. He was released on a $2,500 secured bond.
James Henry Tate, 29, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served a grand jury indictment July 20 for a charge of possession of a weapon by a prisoner. He continued to be confined and a $25,000 secured bond was set.
Jamie Winslow Kroll, 44, of the 200 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 17 for a charge of failure to return rental property.
Gabriel McClease Adkins, 33, of the 1400 block of Elder St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 23 and served grand jury indictments for disclosing private images of an adult, cyberstalking and stalking. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Richard Casiano Lytch, 44, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served a grand jury indictment for three counts of assault with intent to kill. He continued to be confined and a $60,000 secured bond was set.
Aurelio Mocitezuma Rojas, 40, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served a true bill of indictment for two counts of possession of a controlled substance while in prison. He continued to be confined and a $40,000 secured bond was set.
Joshua Jerome Carter, 35, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served a grand jury indictment for two counts of possession of a weapon by a prisoner. He continued to be confined and a $40,000 secured bond was set.
Chad Tyler Rouse, 28, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was served a grand jury indictment for possession of a weapon by a prisoner. He continued to be confined and a $20,000 secured bond was set.
William Kenny Spencer III, of the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City, was arrested and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of driving without an inspection, driving while license was revoked, driving with a fictitious tag/title and driving with an expired registration. He was released on a $1,000 secured bond.
Randy Wayne Reed Jr., 43, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 24 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of obtaining property by false pretenses and two counts of misuse of the 911 system. He was released after posting an $8,000 secured bond.
Sherri Ann Leonard, 18, of the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 22 and served grand jury indictments for first-degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, larceny of a credit card and possession of stolen goods. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $13,000 secured bond.
Leroy Saintleger Brown, 33, of the 1500 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons July 20 for a charge of reckless driving to endanger.
Sharetta Marie Ramsey, 36, of the 400 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 24 and charged with larceny, possession of stolen goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Adam Tyler Loss, 21, of the 200 block of Ashe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 20 and charged with felony kidnapping and felony second-degree sexual offense. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Johnathan Wendell Ward, 32, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 20 and charged with attempted statutory rape of a child, taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child younger than 15. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $140,000 secured bond.
Darrin Keith White, 48, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 29 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Joyce Cooper Leary, 68, of the 700 block of Rocky Hock Creek, Edenton, was arrested July 28 and charged with stalking. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
James Colen Gibbs Jr., 43, of the 900 block of Parsonage St. Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and charged with communicating threats. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Sharon Alderson Winslow, 61, of the 400 block of Alpine Court, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 28 and charged with driving while impaired. A $3,000 unsecured bond was set.
Tiffany Ann Bella, 32, of the 2000 block of Tulls Creek Road, Moyock, was arrested June 15 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Bryan Orlando-Lopez Gomez, 23, of the 100 block of Theodore Allen Road, Williamsburg, Virginia, was arrested June 15 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Monica Conkle, 40, of the 300 block of Kesserlring Ave., Dover, Delaware, was arrested June 15 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Kevin Michael Maxey, 34, of the 300 block of Kesselring Ave., Dover, Delaware, was arrested June 15 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center on a domestic violence hold.
Jessee-Lee Ron Andrew Potter, 28, of the 200 block of Worth Guard Road, Coinjock, was arrested June 16 and charged with simple assault. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Ivonne Lopez, 48, of the 100 block of Rosedale Court, Moyock, was arrested June 16 and charged with simple assault. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Lloyd Vernon, 39, of the 100 block of N. Keller Lane, Grandy, was arrested June 16 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.