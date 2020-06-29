Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of simple assault involving a child spitting on her mother was turned in June 11 in the 600 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of breaking and entering a residence and damage to items was turned in June 11 in the 300 block of South St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of someone not returning a license plate as previously agreed was turned in June 11 in the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of aggravated assault involving two inmates in possession of a weapon in a prison was turned in June 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of a death investigation in which the victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle was turned in June 12 in the 100 block of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of possession of a cell phone by a prison inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution was turned in June 13. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of inmate possession of a cellphone in a prison was turned in June 13 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of inmate possession of a cellphone in a prison was turned in June 13 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of kidnapping/abduction and aggravated assault was turned in June 14 in the 1200 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of trespassing on real property and violation of a domestic violence order was turned in June 14 in the 100 block of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in June 14 in the 1200 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of someone obtaining money by false pretenses through a swindle/confidence game was turned in June 15 in the 200 block of Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of forgery/counterfeiting involving fraudulent checks was turned in June 16 in the 400 block of Dryridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of destruction/vandalism of property involving the spray painting of a vinyl exterior wall was turned in June 16 in the 100 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
Three reports of possession of marijuana and tobacco by an inmate in a prison was turned in June 16 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A fugitive warrant was served at Pasquotank Correctional Institution on June 17. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of false pretenses/swindling involving someone being scammed by sending gift card numbers over the phone was turned in June 17 in the 1100 block of Azalea Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of tampering with a motor vehicle was turned in June 17 in the 100 block of Brock Ridge Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Wallio.
A report of the discovery of two homemade weapons in a prison cell was turned in June 18 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of sexual assault in the 1300 block of Normal Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
A report of larceny involving a smart sock infant monitoring device in the 500 block of W. Church Street, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of damage to personal property by unscrewing the drive shaft from the drivetrain of a vehicle in the 800 block of Robinson Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of breaking and entering, larceny and damage to personal property involving a door lock, clothes, a North Carolina license plate and 2011 Dodge Charger in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of a stolen license plate in the 1600 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving lighting fixtures and garage door in the 510 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of gunshots fired in the 700 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 15. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
A report of damage to property and negligent discharge of firearm involving hotel walls and ceiling in the 1600 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 16. Investigating officer: BR Powell.
