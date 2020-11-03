Pasquotank Sheriff
Felony fleeing to elude law enforcement was reported Oct. 26 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/vandalism of property, $300 to a chain link fence and dirt bike, was reported Oct. 26 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported Oct. 26 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: KR. Andrews.
Identity theft resulting in theft of $800 from a checking account was reported Oct. 27 in the 1400 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A report of a cat being burned to death was turned in Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Larceny of auto parts, four vehicle catalytic converters valued at $1,400 removed from vehicles, was reported Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A cat bite was reported Oct. 28 in the 500 block of East Fearing St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.
Elizabeth City Police
Gunshots were reported in the 1200 block of Crescent Drive, Elizabeth City, Oct. 28. Investigating officer: B.J. Morgan.
Breaking and entering and larceny, theft of a laptop and tablet valued at $1,949, was reported Oct. 28 in the 900 block of Bartlett Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Damage to personal property, tires and windshield of a vehicle, was reported Oct. 28 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny of two bicycles was reported Oct. 28 in the 900 block of N. Poindexter St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of a telephone valued at $100 was reported Oct. 28 in the 500 block of Watercrest Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Larceny of a bicycle valued at $15 was reported Oct. 28 in the 500 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny of $20 of merchandise from the 7-11 store in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was reported Oct. 28. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Simple assault was reported Oct. 28 in the 500 block of Debry Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Felony possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon was reported Oct. 28 in the 400 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Narcotics were discovered in the floor at Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Communicating threats, suspect said “if officers come to (my) house there will be a shootout,” was reported Oct. 29 in the 800 block of Virginia St. Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
Assault by pointing a firearm was reported Oct. 29 in the 800 block of Virginia St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Communicating threats was reported Oct. 29 in the 300 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.G. Martinez.
Larceny of two bicycle seats was reported Oct. 29 in the 600 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Gunshots were reported Oct. 29 in the 900 block of Fourth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Burgess.
Theft from a motor vehicle, a $200 purse, was reported Oct. 31 in the 700 block of Flora Street/Preyer Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
A wallet was found Oct. 31 in the 1000 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny of $1,500 of hunting/camping/fishing equipment was reported Oct. 31 in the 1100 block of Raven Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Breaking and entering was reported Oct. 31 in the 400 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Larceny of an iPhone and wallet valued at $380 was reported Oct. 31 in the 400 block of S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.