Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of an unknown suspect using a victim’s identity under false pretenses was turned in July 10 in the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.C. Terry.
A report of someone overdosing on the drug fentanyl was turned in July 13 in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of possession of a weapon, a 6-inch piece of sharpened metal, in a prison was turned in July 13 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. A report of the weapon’s recovery was turned in July 14. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of simple assault, striking the victim in the head, was turned in July 13 in the 2000 block of Johnson Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of an overdose was turned in July 13 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of simple assault was turned in July 17 in the 1900 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of simple assault was turned in July 17 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of possession of a weapon in a prison facility was turned in July 17 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of display of fictitious vehicle registration at a checkpoint was turned in July 19 in the 1400 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of a grease fire and simple assault was turned in July 19 in the 200 block of Joanna Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of a violation of a domestic violence protective order was turned in July 19 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of child neglect involving an unsupervised child in a park in the 1870 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 11. Investigating officer: JC Colon.
A report of verbal disturbance in the 1010 block of Butlers Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 11. Investigating officer: J Felton.
A report of damage to property valued at $100 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 11. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of damage to personal property involving $400 damage to a metal fence in the 600 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 11. Investigating officer: AM Rodriguez.
A report of damage to property involving $200 in damage to a 2018 Dodge vehicle in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 11.
A report of simple assault involving two males fighting inside a residence in the 130 block of Ranch Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 11. Investigating officer: JD Colon.
A report of a stolen and recovered bicycle valued at $150 in the 700 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 12. Investigating officer: ML Ruffin.
A report of attempted assault in the 250 block of Albatross Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 12. Investigating officer: SM Wright.
A report of gunshots fired within city limits and 1 bullet, 11 empty casings and a bicycle taken as evidence in the 100 block of Glade Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigation officer: JD Colon.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving someone breaking the windows of a 2014 Nissan automobile valued at $12,000 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: JD Way.
A report of overdose and two mobile phones taken as evidence in the 700 block of W. Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property to a 2014 Nissan automobile resulting in $2,000 in damage in the 100 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of damage to property in the 1710 block of Fair Wind Court, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 13. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of larceny, the taking of a credit card and gift cards from a vehicle and then using it, was turned in July 15 in the 1000 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of breaking and entering, destruction and damage to property, was turned in July 15 in the 1400 block of River Road, Apartment 139, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was turned in July 15 in the 800 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of larceny, the theft of $5,200 from a victim, was turned in July 17 in the 800 block of Westway Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of breaking and entering was turned in July 17 in the 100 block of Golf Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.
A report of someone leaving a wallet in a grocery cart was turned in July 17 in the 3800 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of the taking of a motor vehicle after the keys were left in the ignition was turned in July 18 in the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Felton.
A report of larceny after a breaking and entering, someone broke into a house being remodeled and stole items, was turned in July 18 in the 200 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and driving while impaired was turned in July 18 in the 1300 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of fraud was turned in July 18 in the 300 block of Banks St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
A report of larceny, theft of a cellphone and phone charger, was turned in July 19 in the 100 block of Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L.T. Battle.