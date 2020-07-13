Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a confinement facility involving a homemade weapon valued at $20 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
A report of providing contraband to an inmate by sending it through mail in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
A call for service in the 100 block of Sample Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 1. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of obtaining property under false pretenses involving a credit card and $2,766 in lost cash in the 100 block of Big Daddy Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 1. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of motor vehicle theft and recovery of a 2019 Toyota RAV4 in the 300 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: J Felton.
A report of a larceny of a motor vehicle involving a BMW 325i in the 200 block of Glade Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: DK Chappell.
A report of larceny of an estimated $250 in beef from a grocery store in the 1300 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AJ Thomas.
A report of fraud/scam involving the misuse of Ebay gift cards in the 100 block of Cooper Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of larceny of a 9mm handgun valued at $400 in the 100 block of Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving an estimated $4,000 damage to a 2001 Mitsubishi Eclipse in the 210 block of Meadowlark Lane, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
A report of larceny from a convenience store in the 110 block of E. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving an estimated $1,000 in damage to porch steps in the 710 block of Grady Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AA Peterson.
A report of larceny, possession of stolen goods and price switching involving an estimated $622 in recovered store items in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, gunshots fired into an occupied dwelling and gunshots fired within city limits involving a damaged window and six found 9mm shell casings in the 200 block of W. Burgess Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of larceny of a bicycle in the 500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: AJ Thomas.
A report of larceny of a bicycle valued at $100 in the 500 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: AL Bowen.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving two damaged mailboxes with a total value of $150 in the 1820 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 3. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of suspicious condition in the 1710 block of Aydlett Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 3. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of found property in the 1400 block of Church Street Extended, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 3. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of vehicle collision involving an estimated $500 damage to a Dodge Charger and Ford Bronco in the 100 block of E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 3. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
A report of damage to personal property involving an estimated $500 damage to a Nissan Maxima and a found spent 9mm shell case in the 300 block of Fearing Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 3. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
A report of possession of marijuana, under ½ ounce in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 4. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of shoplifting involving the theft of 18 units of a protein drink with a total estimated value of $226 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 4. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of larceny of a bicycle valued at $400 in the 410 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 4. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of damage to personal property involving a tomb door in a cemetery in the 500 block of Water Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 5. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of missing person (adult) in the 800 block of Madison Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 5. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
A report of obtaining property under false pretenses involving $46 in dog treats in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 5. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving an estimated $200 in damage to a mailbox in the 140 block of Pelican Point Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 5. Investigating officer: A Bazemore.
A report of larceny of a bicycle involving five bicycles with a total estimated value of $500 in the 100 block of Blue Bonnet Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 5. Investigating officer: JC Gregory.
A report of larceny of a North Carolina vehicle license plate in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. The plate was recovered. Investigating officer: JC Young.
A report of larceny of two cellular telephones from a residence in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 6. Investigating officer: G Whitaker.