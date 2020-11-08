Pasquotank Sheriff
A dog bite was reported Oct. 29 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Theft of a Joe Biden political yard sign was reported Oct. 29 in the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: V.J. Cestaro.
Assault on a female and destruction/vandalism of property were reported Oct. 29 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/swindling, someone got victim to send money under false pretense, was reported Oct. 29 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Destruction/vandalism of property, someone damaged valve stem on victim's vehicle, was reported Oct. 30 in the 1100 block of Reid St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Injury to personal property, someone broke out windows of victim's vehicle with a rock, was reported Oct. 31 in the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
An accidental gunshot, victim shot themselves in the palm of their right hand, and seizure of a Glock 42 handgun, were reported Oct. 31 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Assault on a female was reported Oct. 31 in the 100 block of Cartwright Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Animal cruelty was reported Nov. 1 in the 200 block of W. Cypress St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Identity theft, unknown person used victim's information on mobile banking app account, was reported Nov. 2 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Theft from a building, someone stole a $400 cellphone, was reported Nov. 2 in the 4900 block of Raleigh Road Parkway West, Wilson. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Animal cruelty was reported Nov. 3 in the 800 block of Price St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Larceny of a license plate from a vehicle was reported Nov. 3 in the 3100 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Elizabeth City Police
A license plate tag was reported stolen from a motorcycle Nov. 3 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing on real property were reported Nov. 3 in the 200 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.R. Powell.
Larceny by employee, $3,086 in cigarettes taken, was reported Nov. 3 at the Speedway store in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Fraud, suspect attempted to file a fake prescription medicine document, was reported at Todd's Northside pharmacy in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D. Green.
Larceny of a motor vehicle, a $12,000 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage, was reported Nov. 4 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Damage to real property, someone cut through a fence, was reported Nov. 4 at Elizabeth City Gardens in the 500 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Shots fired were reported Nov. 4 in the 900 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.R. Bateman.
Assault was reported Nov. 5 in the 800 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Fraud, the giving of fraudulent gift cards offered by a company that didn't render services, was reported Nov. 5 in the 500 block of Hemlock St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Damage to property, someone ripped up Biden-Harris political sign, was reported Nov. 5 in the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Damage to real property, headlight on victim's vehicle was damaged, was reported Nov. 5 in the 1600 block of Brookridge Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.