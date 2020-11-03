Pasquotank Sheriff
Patron Maurice Ousley, 21, of the 100 block of White St., Hertford, was arrested Oct. 24 and served with grand jury indictments for charges of breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $245,000 secured bond.
William Alfred Green Jr., 52, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Dekota Jean Owens, 21, of the 1400 block of College St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 27 and served with grand jury indictments for charges of first-degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen goods. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Lucas Caine Jensen, 27, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Oct. 27 and charged with driving while license revoked.
Matthew Daniel Anthony, 29, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $25,000 secured bond was set. He was reconfined at the prison.
Michael Derrell Tyson, 30, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon in prison. A $50,000 secured bond was set. He was reconfined at the prison.
Elizabeth City Police
Reginald Marquise Speight Jr., 21, of the 3700 block of Sugar Creek Circle, Portsmouth, Va., was arrested Oct. 28 and charged with financial identity fraud and fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses. He was released after posting a $2,500 secured bond.
Clinton Roy Dybowski, 45, of the 200 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 11 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Dwight Donnell Williams, 61, of the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Sharetta Marie Ramsey, 36, of the 400 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Diamond Alasha Saunders, 23, of the 100 block of Stallings Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with forgery and uttering and embezzlement. She was released on a $2,000 secured bond.
Damien Lee Dance, 32, of the 600 block of Gumbridge Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Nov. 2 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,500 secured bond.