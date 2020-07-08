Pasquotank Sheriff
Tyvon Kenneth Jones, 29, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested June 23 and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in prison. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Justin Dean Caldwell, 31, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested June 24 and served a true bill of indictment for a felony. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
David Lee Burnette, 22, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution was arrested June 24 and served with a true bill of indictment for assault causing serious bodily injury. A $10,000 secured bond was set
Jarvis Tereza Marsh, 37, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution was arrested June 24 and served a true bill of indictment for possession of weapons by a prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
Ricard Casinao Lytch, 44, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution was arrested June 24 and served a grand jury indictment for a charge of possession of a weapon by prisoner. A $25,000 secured bond was set.
Jennifer Renee Hill, 33, of the 100 block of Sir Chandler, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested June 24 and charged with failure to appear for a charge of driving while impaired. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Floyd Clifton Forbes, 43, of the 600 block of Egan Lane B, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 24 for a charge of simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Tremain Armon Kellam, 30, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested June 25 and served with a true bill of indictment for a felony. A $15,000 secured bond was set.
Darin Alexander Shanks, 28, of the 400 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 26 and charged with failure to appear for a charge of failure to pay child support in Perquimans County. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $600 cash bond.
Tyler Mitchell Johnson, 26, of the 100 block of Aline Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 26 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and two counts of violating probation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $51,000 secured bond.
Brittany Ciera Spear, 28, of the 100 block of Keys Court, Greenville, was issued a criminal summons June 26 for a charge of simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Roy Clifton Baum, 37, of the 1400 block of Warden St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 26 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and second-degree trespassing. An unsecured bond was set at $3,000.
Michael-Lakota Red Bear Pope, 25, of the 200 block of Poindexter St., 3, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 27 and charged with failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor larceny by employee. He was released on a $5,000 secured bond.
Carrietta Johnson Spence, 60, of the 700 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 28 for a charge of second-degree trespassing.
Alfred William Green Jr., 52, of the 780 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 1 and charged with failure to appear in court on a charge of violation of domestic protective order. A secured bond was set at $1,500.
Elizabeth City Police
Tavori Malik Jackson, 23, of the 730 block of Jones Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 4 and cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana under ½ ounce. Jackson was assigned a court appearance in August and released at the scene.
Alicia Marie Jackson, 26, of the 800 block of Jefferson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 6 and charged with driving while impaired. She appeared before a magistrate and was released on a written promise to appear in court.