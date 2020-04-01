Pasquotank Sheriff
Jermaine Anthony Cofield, 36, of the 800 block of Virginia St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 16 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $695.48 cash bond was set.
Arlen Ross Colson, 31, of the 400 block of Hog Neck Road, Hertford, was arrested March 16 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and felony larceny of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $7,000 secured bond was set.
Diral Detron James, 32, of the 300 block of Jacocks Lane, Hertford, was arrested March 18 and charged with two counts of felony larceny of a firearm and felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Daniel Douglas McGuire, 61, of the 7500 block of Mountain Laurel Drive, Victor, was arrested March 18 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while impaired. A $600 secured bond was set.
Branden Dale Everton, 25, of the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with felony assault inflicting serious injury. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
Kem A'Darryl Gregory, 19, of the 900 block of Morgan St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 23 and charged with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance while in jail/prison. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Kristin Elaine Wade, 32, of the 600 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 23 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,500 secured bond was set.
Elizabeth City Police
Keith Lee Bogue, 24, of the 300 block of Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods/property and violating probation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $27,500 secured bond was set.
Michael Anthony Smythe, 27, of the 400 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with writing a worthless check. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $400 secured bond was set.
Tomeeka Sade White, 21, of the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,500 unsecured bond was set.
Shercoya Shirita McCoy, 26, of the 1200 block of Overman Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required, failure to produce drivers license, speeding and driving while license revoked. A $500 secured bond was set.
Cordero Rashen Williams, 31, of Fieldale Drive, Smithfield, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Dustin Darnell Patrick, 29, of the 100 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Andrew Ryan Levy, 25, of the 7100 block of Stonegate Drive, Raeford, was arrested March 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Jillian Hernadez, 31, of the 500 block of Elm Grove Court, Virginia Beach, VA., was arrested March 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Mason Lee James, 27, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $250 secured bond was set.
Michael Perry Askew Jr., 28, of the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills, was issued a criminal summons March 7 for injury to real property, possession of a controlled substance classified in schedule VI and failure to report an accident.
Jermaine Alexander Armstrong, 26, of the 300 block of S. Dyer St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 7 and charged with resisting arrest, driving while license revoked, careless and reckless driving and violating seat belt laws. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $14,000 secured bond was set.
Andrew Brown Jr., 40, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.