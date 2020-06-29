Pasquotank Sheriff
Jerald Patrick Lechner, 22, of the 200 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 10 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Akeem Ali White, 29, of the 600 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 13 and charged with assault on a female, two counts of communicating threats and misdemeanor child abuse. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail under a 48-hour domestic violence order.
Zachary McNeal Hunt, 19, of the 100 block of Cherokee Park Road, 1, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 13 and charged with failing to appear on a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Lori Ann Herbert, 50, of the 1200 block of Lakeside Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 14 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods. An unsecured bond was set at $4,000.
Maurice Jerome Bowser, 31, of the 100 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 16 and charged with felony receiving stolen property. A secured bond of $2,500 was set.
Donald Robert Warden, 28, of the 100 block of Orchard Lane, Powells Point, was arrested June 17 and charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. He also was charged on a fugitive warrant from Virginia for violating probation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Patty Upton Sanders, 68 of the 1200 block of Wet Patch Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 17 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and two counts of possession of stolen goods. An unsecured bond was set at $2,000.
Elizabeth City Police
Chyna Nyasia Williams, 25, of the 800 block of Dance Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 27 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and vandalism of personal property. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Stephanie Denise Davidson, 54, of the 1200 block of Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 3 and charged with simple assault. She was released from custody after serving a 48 hour hold at Albemarle District Jail and assigned a court date.
Cory Christopher Revelle, 35, of the 100 block of Renaissance Circle, was arrested June 5 and charged with assault on a female. He was released from custody after serving a 48 hour hold at Albemarle District Jail and assigned a court date.
Lakisha Nicole McLaurin, 32, of the 1300 block of Hoggard Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 5 and charged with simple assault and violation of domestic violence act. She was released from custody after serving a 48 hour hold at Albemarle District Jail and assigned a court date.
Jessica Rose Yezdanian, 22, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 7 and charged with 3 counts of failure to appear. A secured bond was set at $8,500.
Chanda Marie Kee, 42, of the 200 block of E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 7 and charged with communicating threats and cyber stalking. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.
Dinari Donkeith Lindsey, 32, of the 900 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested on a federal warrant (specific charge not listed) on June 7. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail.
Atibu Imani McKinley Wiggins, 40, of the 100 block of Edith Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 8 and charged with failure to appear. A secured bond was set at $5,000.
Mylaek Shabasz Eason, 26, of the 100 block of Shanna Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 8 and charged with 2nd degree trespassing and failure to appear. A secured bond of $200 was set.
Melissa Saunders, 40, of the 700 block of Colonial Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 8 and charged with vandalism of personal property. An unsecured bond of $3,000 was set.
Alisa Michelle White, 50, of the 700 block of Firetower Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 15 and charged with simple assault. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.
Maurice Dwight Toxey, 36, of the 300 block of Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 15 and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver cocaine. A secured bond was set at $75,000.
Donald Ray Seymore, 58, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 15 and charged with failure to appear. A secured bond was set at $1,500.
Joseph Beaver Sean, 27, of the 3500 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 15 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A secured bond was set at $2,000.
Jamal Jacob McClease, 24, of the 400 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear. A secured bond was set at $1,000.
Brandon Lee Matthews, 19, of the 900 block of Tuscarora Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 16 and charged with 3 counts of simple assault, 3 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and vandalism of personal property. A secured bond was set at $1,500.
Altrisa Nekitta Boyd, 49, of the 700 block of Laurel Avenue, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 17 and charged with failure to appear. A secured bond was set at $3,000.
Willie Lee Roundtree II, 30, of the 200 block of Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 17 and charged with 2nd degree trespassing. An unsecured bond was set at $1,000.