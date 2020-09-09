Pasquotank Sheriff
Ashlin Marie Lynch, 21, of the 1100 block of Perkins Lane, Elizabeth City, was issued a summons Aug. 26 for a charge of communicating threats. She was served and released.
Brandon Jamal Dashiell, 26, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was served grand jury indictments for felony trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking fentanyl by possession, possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II of a controlled substance and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the possession of a controlled substance. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $300,000 secured bond.
Tina Marlane Whitney-Castelow, 50, of the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 26 and charged with breaking and entering, simple assault, injury to personal property, making harassing phone calls and cyberstalking. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold for one charge and held in lieu of a $500 secured bond for a second charge.
Virginia Lynn Bibler-Wallery, 49, of the 100 block of Esquire Lane, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with engaging in simple assault or affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Loran Wayne Glass, 34, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with communicating threats and vandalism of personal property. He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Mylaek Shabasz Eason, 27, of the 300 block of Hobbsville Road, Hobbsville, was arrested Aug. 31 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court on second-degree trespass charges. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Joseph Buonvino, 34, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, failure to appear in court for possession of drug paraphernalia and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a total $1,450 cash and secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Krystina Arelene Elliott, 27, of the 100 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100 secured bond.
Matthew Alan Edgar, 24, of the 1300 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with felony possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $4,500 secured bond was set.
Shanice Zashia Williams, 25, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $3,000 secured bond was set.