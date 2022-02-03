Pasquotank Sheriff
Grace Ann Willenbrink, 29, of the 300 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with simple assault/engaging in an affray. H was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Tyasia Deshae Jordan, 20, of the 1200 block of E 11th St., Winston-Salem, was arrested Jan. 13 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Ronny Jubray Williams, 39, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.
Eric Alan Ellison, 28, of the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court for displaying a fictitious registration, driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Barbara Ann Williams, 61, of the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was released on a $1,000 secured bond.
John Steven Worsley Jr., 34, of the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and failure to wear a seat belt. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $400 secured bond.
Adam Lee Herring, 31, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 25 for a charge of larceny.
Matthew Justin Bogues, 33, of the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 20 on two orders of confinement. He was released after posting a $480 cash bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Angela Nichol Ballance, 38, of the 100 block of Dogwood Drive, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 8 and charged with assault and battery, breaking and entering and interfering with emergency communication. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Thomas Anthony Rejuney II, 36, of the 3500 block of Kentucky Trail, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required for charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. He was released after paying an $800 secured bond.
John Lee Belvin, 39, of the 100 block of Sunny Lane, Grandy, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of possession of the immediate precursor of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon while a felon, possession with to sell and deliver schedule I of a controlled substance and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He also was served a Chowan County warrant for possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $87,500 secured bond. He was also arrested Jan. 14 and charged on a Camden County warrant for simple possession of schedule III of a controlled substance.
Lannie Dolan Belangia Jr., 33, of the 200 block of Halls Harbor Road, Harbinger, was arrested Jan. 10 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Robert O’Dell Quidley, 27, of the 200 block of Ferebee Lane, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $650 secured bond.
Matthew Lee Coughlin, 39, of the 100 block of Saint Andrews Road, Moyock, was arrested Jan. 11 and charged with two Dare County warrants, one for taking indecent liberties with a child and statutory sexual offense with a child. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Patrick Bruce Roesen, 45, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Jan. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.