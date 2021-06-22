Pasquotank Sheriff
Jerrilou Hall, 44, of the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 31 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Allen Rudolph Foreman Jr., 60, of the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 2 and charged with driving while license revoked. A $250 secured bond was set.
Terence Tyrone Seymore, 36, of the 500 block of Ownley Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 9 and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond. He was also charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of assault on a female, a felony probation violation, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Total cash or secured bonds for those charges totaled $63,000.
James Daniel Swan, 27, of the 1300 block of S. Williams Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested May 31 and charged with two counts failure to appear in court as required. He was confined to Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,750 secured bond.
Benjamin Michael Aston, 26, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Lot 4, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear in court for exceeding a safe speed and for two counts of driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of an $800 secured bond.
Tony Donnell Johnson, 44, of the 300 block of Dobbs St., Hertford, was arrested June 16 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while license revoked and failure to wear seatbelt. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Maurice Jerome Bowser, 32, of the 100 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City, arrested June 13 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Marvin Allen Trimmer, 54, of the 1900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 13 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor larceny charge. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Camden Sheriff
Carlton McDonald, 69, of the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested June 10 and charged with driving while impaired and driving with a brake light out. He was transported to Albemarle District Jail where he remained in lieu of a $1,000 unsecured bond until he could secure transportation home.
Jeffrey Brian Merrow, 57, of the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 1 for failure to deliver a car title in Swain County. He was arrested June 11 and charged with fraud, obtaining property by false pretenses. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
Christopher Brandon Watson, 35, of the 500 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden, was arrested May 27 and charged on a fugitive warrant for felony grand larceny from Isle of Wight County, Virginia. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Peter Theodore Deglau, 59, of the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden, was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Lester Hugh Shelton Jr., 55, of the 200 block of Muddy Road, South Mills, was arrested June 4 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Robert Emanuel Parsons, 21, of the 1200 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested June 4 and charged with first-degree trespass. He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Ashley Joanne Robbins, 32, of the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh, was arrested June 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a Bertie County warrant. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100 secured bond.
Jason Nicholas Smithson, 36, of the 700 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden, was arrested June 5 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support in Currituck County. He was released after paying $200 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Steven Donnell Brooks, 60, of the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons June 11 for injury to real property.
Jessica Ann Pierce, 29, of the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested June 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
George Black Reynolds, 55, of the 400 block of Merriwood Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 11 and charged with three counts of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespass. He was released on a $6,000 secured bond.
Beatrice Staton Ali, 55, of the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 13 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Jasmine Nicole Jackson, 30, of the 500 block of Shepard St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 14 and charged with being drunk and disruptive and resisting arrest. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
George L. Griffin, 46, of the 1300 block of Moseley St., Elizabeth City, was arrested June 15 and charged on a fugitive warrant issued in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Justina Lynn Reardon, 41, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was charged with fraud, defrauding a drug/alcohol screen test and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $16,000 secured bond.
Bradley Taylor Boyd, 27, of the 2000 block of Franklin St., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested June 7 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Martin Ray Tice Jr., 33, of the 1100 block of Sunlight Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested June 8 and charged with possession of stolen goods/property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of schedule III of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $60,000 secured bond.