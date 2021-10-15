Pasquotank Sheriff
Aggravated assault, inmate threw cup of water at correctional officer, was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Center Sept. 22 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Narcotic violations and drug paraphernalia violations were reported Sept. 20 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Felony fleeing to elude, suspect drove off after being stopped for having a suspended license, was reported Sept. 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Old US Highway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Identity theft, information used to open a bank account, was reported Sept. 16 in the 100 block of Agape Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft from a building and breaking and entering a motor vehicle involving the theft of $1,116 of items, including a 45-caliber handgun, were reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of Chip Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.O. White.
A window that appeared to have been blown open by the wind was reported Sept. 23 in the 1100 block of Reid Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Aggravated assault was reported Sept. 22 in the 1400 block of George St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
An animal bite was reported Sept. 25 in the 100 block of Tideland Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Destruction/vandalism of property, car was damaged by baseball bat, was reported Sept. 25 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Accidental discharge of a firearm was reported Sept. 26 in the 900 block of Well Field Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Larceny of medication was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Animal cruelty was reported Sept. 26 in the 1300 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Contraband found on prison property was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution Sept. 27. Investigating officer: D.O. White.
Larceny, suspect left store with cash and lottery tickets, was reported Sept. 27 at the Zoom In in the 1200 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A vehicle fire, farm combine caught fire, was reported Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Kent Road/Mercer Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Deputies were investigating a death reported Sept. 28 in the 500 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Sept. 29 in the 100 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 30 in the 100 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Drug paraphernalia found in a jail was reported Oct. 1 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/vandalism, victim’s truck damaged by rocks, was reported Oct. 1 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Abandonment of an animal was reported Oct. 10 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Camden Sheriff
Financial exploitation and welfare fraud were reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of Community Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
An animal control call, stray cat and kittens picked up, was reported Sept. 20 in the 200 block of North River Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Sept. 20 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A swindle/confidence game involving $40,409 was reported Sept. 21 in the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Identity theft was reported Sept. 21 in the 400 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Possession of stolen firearm, carrying a concealed firearm and drug violations were reported Sept. 21 in the 100 block of Investors Way, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A verbal disturbance was reported Sept. 22 in the 300 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of E. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Possession of marijuana was reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A domestic dispute was reported Sept. 26 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Investors Way, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Deputies conducted a non-criminal death investigation in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills Sept. 27. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.