Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault on a female was reported Jan. 8 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Soria.
Simple assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 9 in the 700 block of Parsonage St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Threats to an individual were reported Jan. 9 in the 700 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Deputies executed fugitive warrant on suspect wanted in Maryland Jan. 10 in the 1600 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 10 in the 200 block of Sandy Road/Old Dominion Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Identity theft was reported Jan. 11 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Soria.
Communicating threats was reported Jan. 15 in the 100 block of Julia Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
An overdose was reported at Albemarle District Jail Jan. 15. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit was reported Jan. 15 in the 3300 block of Main St. Ext., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 16 in the 300 block of Kimberly Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
Damage to personal property was reported Jan. 16 in the 700 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Breaking and entering was reported Jan. 17 in the 1700 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Violation of a domestic violence protective order was reported Jan. 17 in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining property by false pretenses or confidence game, suspects scammed victim of $512.38, was reported Jan. 19 in the 200 block of Poplar Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Injury to trees, crops and land causing $1,300 in damages was reported Jan. 20 in the 3800 block of Waterside Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Camden Sheriff
Assault on a female was reported Jan. 13 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers
Driving while impaired was reported Jan. 14 in the 1000 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance was reported Jan. 14 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road/ U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
An overdose, allegedly on the pain medication Tylenol, was reported Jan. 15 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: W. Carawan.
Fraud was reported Jan. 15 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A missing person was reported Jan. 15 in the 2200 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Animal control officers picked up dogs Jan. 16 in the 100 block of Raymons Creek Road, Shiloh. Officers also picked up a stray cat Jan. 16 in the 300 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro.
Deputies assisted EMS with a forced entry at a residence Jan. 17 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills.
Communicating threats was reported Jan. 17 in the 200 block of Neck Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Driving while impaired was reported Jan. 17 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158/Lambs Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Fraud/scam, suspect received payment for work that wasn’t completed, was reported Jan. 17 in the 600 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Possession of methamphetamine was reported Jan. 18 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: J.P. Lange.
Deputies investigated a suspicious condition Jan. 18 in the 100 block of Morrisettes Road, Camden.