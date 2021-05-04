Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury was reported April 21 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported April 25 in the 700 block of Griffin Swamp Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A missing/stolen dog trap was reported April 22 in the 100 block of Sandy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Gunshots were reported April 24 in the 400 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Intimidation was reported April 25 in the 500 block of Ownley Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Gunshots were reported April 27 in the 100 block of Sprull Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Intimidation was reported April 28 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Assault by pointing a gun was reported April 20 in the 400 block of Jessup St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Camden Sheriff
Deputies responded to an unspecified call for service in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills on April 24. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Trespass on real property was reported April 23 in the 200 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.
Misdemeanor larceny was reported April 24 in the 300 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Identity theft was reported April 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
A verbal disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Country Meadows Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Lost property was reported in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/confidence game was reported April 20 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A domestic disturbance was reported April 20 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported April 20 in the 100 block of Summer Way, Camden. Investigating officer: B.L. Blount.
Simple assault was reported April 19 in the 2000 block of Beech Tree, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A domestic incident was reported April 19 in the 100 block of Lauren Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported April 18 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Medical assistance for a person who was dead on arrival was reported April 18 in the 100 block of Bushell Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Driving while impaired was reported April 18 in the 100 block of Country Club Road/Seymour Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
A domestic/verbal disturbance was reported April 17 in the 300 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Careless and reckless driving was reported April 16 in the 300 block of Stingy Lane/Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana was reported April 16 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 East, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.