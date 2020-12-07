Pasquotank Sheriff
A swindle/confidence game, someone who paid for an item online didn’t receive it, was reported Nov. 28 in the 300 block of Harris Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A dog bite was reported Nov. 27 in the 400 block of E. Burgess St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
A vehicle fire extinguished by a sheriff’s deputy was reported Nov. 20 in the 400 block of N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Nolan.
A motor vehicle theft was reported Nov. 26 in the 100 block of Terrilynn Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
A motor vehicle fire was reported Nov. 20 in the 900 block of Old Foreman Bundy Road. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Elizabeth City police
Fraud was reported Nov. 6 in the 510 block of Hemlock Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations, by possessing a Schedule II controlled substance, was reported Nov. 6 at Elizabeth and Water streets, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BR Powell.
Larceny of a vehicle registration plate, valued at $25, was reported Nov. 6 in the 1210 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Breaking and entering, by smashing the windows and entering properties without permission, was reported Nov. 6 in the 300 block of Queen Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
Found property, a wallet, was reported Nov. 6 in the 1200 block of Carolina Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Lunsford.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle (2014 Ford Focus) and larceny (toys valued at $98) was reported Nov. 6 in the 800 block of Cedar Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: AG Martinez.
Gunshots fired, by firing a firearm within city limits, were reported Nov. 6 in the 490 block of Griffin Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
Shoplifting (razors valued at $100, body wash valued at $24) was reported Nov. 6 in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
Larceny (a bed comforter valued at $50), by concealing merchandise and leaving store without paying, was reported Nov. 6 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
Gunshots fired were reported Nov. 6 in the 800 block of Fourth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: GC Bray.
Drug narcotic violations and drug equipment violations, by possessing 13.96 grams of Schedule VI controlled substance, was reported Nov. 6 in the 810 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: PU Onwu.
Gunshots fired were reported Nov. 6 in the 200 block of Spinnaker Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
Damage to city property was reported Nov. 7 in the 1050 block of US Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: JC Cutler.
Larceny of a moped (2014 model valued at $1,500) was reported Nov. 7 in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Arevalo.
Larceny of a moped (valued at $1,000) was reported Nov. 7 in the 100 block of Medical Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.
Larceny, by receiving pedicure valued at $45 and leaving store without paying, was reported Nov. 7 in the 900 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MR Cartwright.