Pasquotank Sheriff
Aggravated assault, inmate threw cup of water at correctional officer, was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Center Sept. 22 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Narcotic violations and drug paraphernalia violations were reported Sept. 20 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Felony fleeing to elude, suspect drove off after being stopped for having a suspended license, was reported Sept. 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Old US Highway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Identity theft, information used to open a bank account, was reported Sept. 16 in the 100 block of Agape Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft from a building and breaking and entering a motor vehicle involving the theft of $1,116 of items, including a 45-caliber handgun, were reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of Chip Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.O. White.
A window that appeared to have been blown open by the wind was reported Sept. 23 in the 1100 block of Reid Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Aggravated assault was reported Sept. 22 in the 1400 block of George St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
An animal bite was reported Sept. 25 in the 100 block of Tideland Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Destruction/vandalism of property, car was damaged by baseball bat, was reported Sept. 25 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Accidental discharge of a firearm was reported Sept. 26 in the 900 block of Well Field Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Larceny of medication was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.