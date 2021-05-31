Pasquotank Sheriff
Larceny of prescription medication was reported May 16 in the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Assault on a government official, inmate assaulted a correctional officer, was reported May 18 in at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Possible theft of $1,300 in U.S. currency was reported May 16 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported May 16 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Larceny of scrap metal was reported May 21 in the 100 block of Lovers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Burglary and breaking and entering involving the theft of three flat-screen TVs valued at $600 was reported May 21 in the 100 block of Merriwood Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Injury to county property, someone spray-painted front doors of Pasquotank Courthouse, was reported May 24 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies conducted a non-criminal death investigation in the 800 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City, on May 19. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Burglary and breaking and entering, subjects broke into vacation home and stole $345 in items, including a TV, vacuum cleaner and heater, was reported May 19 in the 100 block of Spindrift Lane, Hertford. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Camden Sheriff
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, $1,000 to a vehicle, was reported April 26 in the 600 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A call for service for an unspecified matter was reported April 26 in the 200 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
First-degree statutory sexual offense was reported April 23 in the 200 block of Smith Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Identify theft was reported April 27 in the 100 block of Woodlake Court, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Stolen property and destruction/vandalism of property, a $400 catalytic converter, was reported April 28 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Second-degree rape was reported April 29 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession of schedule I of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported April 29 in the 200 block of E. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Attempted suicide was reported April 30 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Larceny of $1,800 in coins and $50 in currency was reported May 1 in the 200 block of B St., Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Domestic violence protective order seizure of property, $1,500 in shotguns, rifles, pistols, ammunition, was conducted in the 100 block of Country Meadows Drive, South Mills. Investigating officers: M. Durham.
Assault by pointing a gun, assault on a female and burglary/breaking and entering was reported May 1 in the 100 block of Pier Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.R. Riggs.
A vehicle fire was reported May 2 in the 300 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
A domestic disturbance was reported May 4 in the 500 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 2 in the 100 block of Hawkins Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
Larceny of a catalytic converter and destruction/damage/vandalism of property, damage estimated at $1,400, was reported May 6 in the 200 block of Main St., South Mills.
A call for service for an unspecified incident was reported May 6 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Mills.
A disturbance was reported May 9 in the 200 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Deputies responded to a report of a person who was dead on arrival in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro, May 11. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Damage to property and leaving the scene of a crash, $40,000 estimated damage to power lines, was reported May 13 in the 500 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
A domestic disturbance was reported May 13 in the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Injury to personal property was reported May 14 in the 100 block of Alder Branch Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
An attempted suicide was reported May 17 in the 100 block of Amy Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Felony larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle, $5,000 in currency and $20,000 Chevrolet Impala, was reported May 17 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Communicating threats was reported May 17 in the 100 block of Woodland Way, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, $1,275 in solar panels, was reported May 17 in the 100 block of Sand Hills Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Simple assault was reported May 17 in the 100 block of River Bridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.