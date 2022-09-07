Pasquotank Sheriff
Littering and vandalizing property, was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Blimp View Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, damage to an address post, and littering of less than 15 pounds was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Blimp View Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A person causing harm to themselves was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Ferry Road, Elizabeth City.
Kidnapping abduction, rape was reported Aug. 16 in the 400 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 13 in the 1140 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Driving under the influence was reported Aug. 13 in the 610 block of Hull Drive. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Misdemeanor larceny of $75 was reported Aug. 13 in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Misdemeanor larceny of two trash cans from a business was reported Aug. 13 in the 400 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 13 in the 900 block of Brooks Avenue. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and gunshots fired were reported Aug. 14 in the 1400 block of River Road. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Burglary/breaking & entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Aug. 14 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Possession of a stolen firearm (9mm Taurus) and communicating threats were reported Aug. 14 in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Found property was reported Aug. 14 in the 500 block of S. Water Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported Aug. 14 in the 3850 block of Conlon Way. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Discharging a firearm into occupied dwelling (34 shell casings recovered as evidence), damage to real/personal property (three automobiles) and discharging a firearm with in city limits was reported Aug. 15 in the 1120 block of Park Street. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Driving under the influence was reported Aug. 15 on E. Main Street. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Theft of motor vehicle parts (catalytic converter valued at $300) was reported Aug. 15 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Damage to property by suspect driving into city utility pole was reported Aug. 15 in the 400 block of E. Burgess Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property by someone throwing rock through window, causing $5,000 in damage, was reported Aug. 15 in the 1120 block of W. Main Street. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Damage of property (automobile) was reported Aug. 15 in the 500 block of Bank Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Lost property (purse with personal identifiable information) was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Breaking & entering of a motor vehicle and larceny from a motor vehicle were reported Aug. 16 in the 800 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Property damage was reported Aug. 16 in the 100 block of Old Oak Drive. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Found property was reported Aug. 16 in the 730 block of Jones Avenue. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Gunshots fired was reported Aug. 16 in the 590 block of Cedar Street. Investigating officer: L.E. Butts.
Burglary/breaking and entering, theft from a motor vehicle and destruction/vandalism of property was reported Aug. 17 in the 1500 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and found property were reported Aug. 17 in the 500 block of E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.