Pasquotank Sheriff
Aggravated assault, someone shot into caller’s house, was reported Dec. 10 in the 1900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A call for service, a woman reported her granddaughter left her residence, was reported Dec. 12 in the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Resisting an officer and simple assault, subject resisted commands of a deputy, were reported Dec. 13 in the 1400 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Simple assault was reported Dec. 11 in the 400 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, suspect(s) removed catalytic converters on five vehicles, was reported Dec. 11 in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Theft of a motor vehicle part or accessory, suspect stole license plate, was reported Dec. 10 in the 1700 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Theft from a building, suspect took items from employer and won’t return company van, was reported Dec. 11 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Second-degree trespassing was reported Dec. 12 in the 1200 block of Little River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Chappel.