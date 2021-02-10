Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported Jan. 27 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Suspected overdose was reported Jan. 27 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, suspect cut catalytic converters off two vehicles, was reported Jan. 27 in the 700 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Trespassing was reported Jan. 28 in the 900 block of Ham Overman Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Jan. 28 in the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A violation of a domestic violence protective order was reported Jan. 29 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Burglary and breaking and entering (a dirt bike was stolen from a shed) was reported Jan. 29 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Larceny of $2,465 in items that included a top-loading washer, front-loader dryer and assorted hand tools was reported Jan. 29 in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Recovery of a firearm, a $50 shotgun, was reported Jan. 30 on Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Aggravated assault was reported Jan. 31 in the 400 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories (suspects attempted to remove the catalytic converter off a vehicle) was reported Feb. 1 in the 400 block of Interpath Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Multiple instances of financial card theft were reported Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Burglary and breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism to property (weed eater stolen from shed) was reported Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Larceny by an employee was reported Jan. 26 in the 700 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Elizabeth City Police
Bad checks and fraud (by someone passing $2,000 in 2 worthless checks) was reported Feb. 5 in the 1000 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Communicating threats was reported Feb. 5 in the 110 block of Walnut Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of wallet containing bank card and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (2004 BMW 300 series) were reported Feb. 5 in the 420 block of Perry Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Found property (Visa debit card) was reported Feb. 6 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Breaking and entering a motor vehicle and larceny (by suspect stealing victim’s wallet from a 2013 Dodge Ram) was reported Feb. 7 in the 1110 block of Carolina Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Camden Sheriff
Forgery of checks and automated teller machine fraud was reported Jan. 27 in the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Lost property, a registration sticker, was reported Jan. 27 in the 100 block of Caboose Court, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A domestic disturbance was reported Jan. 29 in the 10 block of S. Mill Dam Road, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Fraud, failure to work after receiving an advance payment was reported Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Lost property, $6,000 hearing aids and accessories, was reported Feb. 2 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Suspicious activity was reported Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Canal St., Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A dog bite was reported Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Deerfield Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Assault by strangulation was reported Feb. 3 in the 500 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Indecent exposure was reported Feb. 5 in the 300 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Deputies conducted a non-criminal investigation of a death Feb. 8 in the 500 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Larceny was reported Feb. 8 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.