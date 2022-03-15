Pasquotank Sheriff
Wire fraud was reported Feb. 28 in the 600 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Deputies seized a fictitious license plate March 1 in the 3300 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Elizabeth City Police
Misuse of 911 phone system was reported March 9 in the 100 block E. Cypress Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Identity theft of $1,000 was reported March 9 in the 110 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle valued at $5,000 was reported March 10 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Damage of property (personal vehicle) was reported March 10 in the 900 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Property damage to a residence causing more than $2,100 in damage was reported March 10 in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Theft from building and false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported March 10 in the 410 block of Bell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny of a motorcycle valued at $1,800 from a residence was reported March 11 in the 200 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 11 in the 790 block of Harney Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Property damage of vehicle was reported March 11 in the 120 block of Jordan Plaza, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Credit card/automate teller machine fraud and stolen property offenses were reported March 11 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Found property was reported March 11 in the 1870 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Felony larceny of two Apple iPhones, false pretenses/swindle/confidence game and larceny by employee were reported March 11 in the 1200 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 11 in the 3880 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia were reported March 11 in the 910 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Discharge of a firearm within city limits was reported March 12 in the 700 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Larceny was reported March 13 in the 500 block of Spruce Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Call for service was reported March 13 in the 410 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Shoplifting was reported March 13 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Damage to personal property and discharging a firearm within city limits were reported March 13 in the 600 block of Herrington Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Second degree trespassing of a business was reported March 13 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Larceny from a motor vehicle (prescription pain and anti-anxiety medicine, $300 in U.S. currency) was reported March 13 in the 700 block of Fleetwood Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Driving under the influence was reported March 13 in the 1310 block of Southern Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.