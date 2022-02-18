Pasquotank Sheriff
Kyle Joseph Scott, 27, of the 1000 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was served a true bill of indictment Feb. 1 for assault on a female. He was confined on a 48-hour domestic violence order hold.
Craigdric Larnett Singletary, 30, of the 900 block of Tuscarora Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after paying a $400 purge bond.
Donnell Dywan Moore, 38, of the 100 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 4 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $2,000 cash bond.
Theodore Herring Hewlett Jr., 53, of the 500 block of Jack Dale Road, Wallace, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 7 for assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats. He was reconfined at Albemarle District Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.
Sierra Larissa Willard, 25, of the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and also reckless driving to endanger. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Kobe Bryen Kellar, 20, of the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with assault on a female, simple assault, breaking and entering and injury to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,250 secured bond.
Antoine Yahmel Stokley, 19, of the 1400 block of River Road, 24, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for resisting a public officer. He was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Travis Dave Adams, 36, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., 504B, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $600 purge bond.
Kent Daniel Stokley, 40, of the 2500 block of Dan & Mary St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 11 for failing to appear in court on a show cause order. He was released after paying a $1,000 cash bond.
Kelly Helena Judge, 38, of the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for charges of driving while license revoked and driving with an expired registration. She was released after posting a $600 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Adan Montalvo-Sanchez, 34, of the 100 block of Little Joes Lane, Barco, was cited Feb. 6 for driving without an operator’s license.
Kahlil Javone Hawkins, 18, of the 1300 block of Cedar Lane, Greenville, was cited Feb. 6 for carrying a concealed handgun.
Nehemiah Dante McBride, 22, of the 5700 block of Hampshire Lane, Ste 104, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was cited Feb. 6 for carrying a concealed weapon.
Davione M. Deberry, 22, of the 800 block of Sedley Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was cited Feb. 6 for carrying a concealed weapon.
Auston Ray West, 23, of the 5600 block of Gregory Court, Portsmouth, Virginia, was cited Feb. 6 for possession of less than 1½ ounces of marijuana.
Jordan Gregory Williams, 25, of the 800 block of Boston Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting $26,000 secured bond.
Michika Taniqua Wellington, 40, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Circle, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 6 for exceeding the speed limit.
Troy Leon Lee, 45, of the 100 block of Oak Grove Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 6 for exceeding the speed limit.
Oscar Tello-Blan, 35, of the 1500 block of E. Millpond Road, Roper, was cited Feb. 6 for operating a vehicle with a license.
Jaron Denta Bell, 37, of the 300 block of Westover St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 6 for exceeding the speed limit and driving while license suspended.
Lateisha Lashawn Joseph, 30, of the 100 block of Little Joe’s Lane, Barco, was cited Feb. 6 for exceeding the speed limit.
Qu Ran Tylik Thomas, 24, of the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 7 for exceeding the speed limit and driving without liability insurance.
Johnny Dean Skinner, 36, of the 900 block of Hunnicutt Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 7 for exceeding the speed limit.
Dyrell Donnell Hurdle, 58, of the 200 block of Springvale St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 7 for exceeding the speed limit.
Simone Arlena Eason, 28, of the 200 block of Poindexter St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 7 for exceeding the speed limit.
Zachary Storm Watson Tart, 29, of the 200 block of E. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of resisting arrest. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $38,000 secured bond.
Michael Gerray Sylvester, 31, of the 800 block of Hunter St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $20,000 secured bond.
Ruth Beatrice Ali, 56, of the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Tony Martin Robertson, 53, of the 300 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Timothy Christopher Warren, 71, of the 100 block of Robert Walker Road, Moyock, was issued two criminal summons for violating the county’s dog restraint ordinance and three counts of mistreatment of animals on Feb. 7.
Justina Lynn Reardon, 42, of the 7800 block of Caratoke Highway, Powells Point, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with two counts of probation violation. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Earl Roosevelt Holland, 72, of the 4300 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged with assault on a female.
Delores Mercer Brown, 65, of the 100 block of John Mercer Lane, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 7 and charged in a domestic incident. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Ethan James Wagner, 21, of the 800 block of Franwood Drive, Henrico, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Jesse Carmel Todd, 43, of the 100 block of Holly Cres A, Grandy, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with driving while impaired and failing to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Ryan Christopher Seymore Sr., 45, of the 1800 block of Caratoke Highway, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 9 and charged with violating a domestic protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $40,000 secured bond.
David Benjamin Akiem Mitchell, 21, of the 900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 10 on warrants and true bills of indictment issued in Pasquotank County for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.