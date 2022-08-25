Pasquotank Sheriff
Daquan Letrell Alexander, 26, of the 100 block of N. Edenton Road St., Hertford, was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Brandon Carter Scott, 42, of the 1300 block of Elmwood Drive, Colonial Heights, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of $2,000 secured bond.
James Allen Coomer, 32, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, 50A, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked, driving with no registration and driving without liability insurance. A $200 unsecured bond was set.
Natasha Renee Joyner, 34, of the 600 block of Terry St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 4 and charged with communicating threats. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Herbert Rahssan Griffin, 43, of the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158 B, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 6 and charged with breaking and entering and second-degree trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Timothy Kevin Brown Jr., 43, of the 1100 block of Folley Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $250 cash bond.
Rodney Lovell Weeks, 35, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Lot 37, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $360 cash bond.
Victoria Elizabeth Alvarico, 31, of the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 10 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. A $1,500 cash bond was set. She remained confined at Albemarle District Jail.
Jermel Trevon Williams, 28, of the 1400 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a charge of driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
Benjamin Allen Lowe, 36, of the 1100 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 12 and charged with communicating threats. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
D’Kwan Yerriel Winslow, 42, of the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., South Mills, was arrested Aug. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was released after paying a $232.10 secured bond.
Amanda Marie Patterson, 34, of the 200 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 16 for communicating threats.
Currituck Sheriff
Jarret Dillon Lorsong, 34, of the 4200 block of Redfern Lane, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 8 and served warrants for arrest for simple assault and communicating threats. He was released on unsecured bonds totaling $1,000 unsecured bond.
Ciara Marisha Scott, 28, of the 700 block of Lexington St., Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 8 and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and driving without an operator’s license/renewal. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond. She also was charged with being a fugitive from another state. A $50,000 secured bond was set for that charge.
Scott Edward Wheeler, 35, of the 4600 block of Berrywood Road, Virginia Beach, was issued a criminal summons Aug. 9 for cyberstalking/harassment by electronic mail.
Michael David Paul, 46, of the 1400 block of Aviator Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.